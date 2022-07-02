‘No DNA Needed’ Campaign takes centerstage as Trophy Stout rejigs brand

Watch the Trophy Stout ‘NO DNA NEEDED, ORIGINALLY BLACK.’ TVC -

The novelty pro-identity campaign titled ‘No DNA Needed’ is built on the ideology ‘The Originals’. This ideology rides on the platform that, like Trophy Stout, there are born rulers in Nigeria and Africa as a whole, who walk their paths by creating and innovating in their fields and become leaders despite the hardship and challenges of a third-world country.

The rulers still triumph and compete with innovators in first world countries and beat them at their game. The campaign is directed at Nigerian inventors who are originals in their sphere of business and pass on their leadership from one generation to the other.

Speaking on the launch, the Marketing Director, International Breweries Plc, Tolulope Adedeji, said, “People ask why we chose the name ‘No DNA Needed, Originally Black’. It is an inborn attribute of Africans to be natural leaders. Leadership is taken very seriously in Africa and this is taught to the child from birth to adulthood.

"The typical Nigerian believes he or she is capable of anything they want to do. They never have to prove their identity and do not need a DNA test to identify themselves anywhere they go. The growing need to ensure the black identity is not lost gave birth to this preposition and our new personality – the Modern Leader.”

Pulse Nigeria

“These Modern rulers are top of their games, with followership that is legendary. This is visible in all our Brand Ambassadors: Tacha, 2Baba, Simi Drey, and Made Kuti. They do not fade out but grow more fans as they become living legends such as 2Baba and they excel across all fields and demographics. This is the reason these ambassadors were carefully featured in the TVC to push the ‘NO DNA NEEDED, ORIGINALLY BLACK’ position into the minds of our consumers.”

On his part, Marketing Manager, Trophy Stout, Bamise Oyebami said, “We do not just sell brands, we sell movements, these movements assist in building on our cultural heritage and affirm our love for who we are. Trophy Extra Special Stout is an extra special product brewed in Nigeria with well grown and quality crops. It is something we are proud of as it's part of our heritage."

Trophy Extra Special Stout is billed to storm Abuja and Lagos, in the coming weeks with its ‘Black Parties’ themed the ‘Future of Black’. The Abuja and Lagos parties are still an extension of the ‘No DNA Needed’ campaign unveiling.

