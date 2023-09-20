Watch: Lady ditches motorbike ride for Land Cruiser in traffic

This humorous incident, widely shared on various social media platforms, left netizens thoroughly amused and entertained.

In the video, the woman and the motorbike rider found themselves stuck in traffic alongside a gleaming Toyota Land Cruiser.

As the vehicles remained stationary in the congestion, an impromptu conversation ensued between the lady and the Land Cruiser's driver.

To the surprise of onlookers and the rider himself, the generous motorist smoothly handed over cash to the rider as a token of appreciation for his services.

With a smile, the lady gracefully dismounted from the motorbike and proceeded to board the luxurious Land Cruiser, all while the amused spectators captured the moment on camera.

The scene has since sparked a wave of laughter and witty commentary across social media platforms, with netizens sharing their own interpretations of this traffic tale.

Social media reactions

Kenyans, in their responses to this incident, expressed a sense of social disparity and a determination to strive harder for a level playing field.

The incident, which unfolded in front of their eyes, served as a poignant illustration of the disparities in society.

Many netizens resonated with the sentiment that the world often appears uneven, especially for those who may not have access to the same privileges.

"Dude intercepted a delivery. The transfer was so swift...how did they agree on personal terms that fast?" Benard Aloo tweeted.

"Nunua gari bro,....bro achana na ploti,...buy good car yes...good car bro...not me its Kifeee who said it," Eric Kimaru tweeted.

In light of this, they voiced their commitment to working diligently and tirelessly to level the playing field.

The owner of the luxurious car 'sorted' the boda boda rider by providing financial assistance, and this act resonated with people as both heartwarming and a reflection of the pursuit of financial betterment.

On the other hand, some individuals contended that they had no qualms with the motorist's actions, as he compensated the boda boda rider for potentially taking away his passenger.

