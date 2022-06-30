NFTs in travel and aviation!

Like the hospitality industry, the travel industry has also implemented the non-fungible token technology to provide better customer service. Moreover, implementing this technology in every department will take a long time, but it takes a few steps toward modernisation. Therefore, it is something that we have to take into consideration. Therefore, we should know how it is being implemented into this technology and the implications through which the travel industry is going to make use of it.

Crypto-based travel community

For most people, travelling might seem like a cakewalk, but for companies, it is not. It is their work basis through which they earn money, and therefore, they have to make sure that everything is done right. Today, the new technology is taking over the old one and therefore, a lot of technological changes are happening. You will be surprised to know that the non-fungible token technology is also being implemented in the travel industry to make everything go over the internet. When things are going to be available on the internet, people will be able to access them faster and quickly. Therefore, if the non-fungible token technology is implemented into the blockchain and then in the travel industry, it will have to be a cryptocurrency community in the travel industry.

Next-generation airline loyalty

Today, the competition is higher in every industry and therefore, the airline department has also launched several loyalty programs. But, to make these programmes were, they are required to keep a record of everything thoroughly, including the date of the customers. It will be pretty tricky for any company to keep the customers' data if it does not have a suitable means. Blockchain is very well known for record-keeping, but it cannot be directly implemented in keeping the record of every personnel. Therefore, the non-fungible tokens come into use. By applying non-fungible tokens, the airline companies can keep records Of any person travelling through their company.

It is going to help them to build a record of that person. The non-fungible token for a particular person will be created, and then it can be used to check if the person owns a loyalty program. Loyalty programs are a type of program which are not to buy companies to promote themselves and apart from that, giving away some gifts to their customers for the loyalty. Airline companies can pick up the concept of non-fungible tokens to identify the customers who have been loyal to them and then give them some of the best gifts they deserve. It is going to be relatively easy with the non-fungible tokens.

Passport authentication throughout the journey

Passport of implication is one of the most challenging tasks the travel industry does every day. It takes a lot of time, and apart from that, it needs a lot of workforces to verify the passport of different people. However, this kind of problem can end with the help of non-fungible technology. The passport will use the non-fungible token technology; it will be relatively more straightforward to verify and put through the check.

The non-fungible token is a digital representation, and it will be relatively more accessible for the machine to detect the identity and confirm it. Faster actions will lead to less time consumption, and therefore, the passport authentication and the verification process will be faster. Moreover, with the non-fungible token, the data manipulation process will go away. Therefore, there is going to be less risk of fake passports.

---