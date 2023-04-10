The sports category has moved to a new website.

NDLEA secures conviction of 37 drug peddlers in Kano

News Agency Of Nigeria

Idris-Ahmad said the command arrested 352 suspects within the period.

NDLEA operatives.
NDLEA operatives.

The State Commander of the Agency, Mr Abubakar Idris-Ahmad, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kano on Monday.

He said apart from the 37 convicted by the Federal High Court, the command had filed 39 fresh cases, while 127 other cases were pending.

He said between January to March, 955.304kg of cannabis sativa, 1,225.05kg Codeine and Tramadol, 25 grams of cocaine, 17 grams of heroine and 52 grams of methamphetamine were confiscated.

“We have made good strides in our drug demand reduction efforts where 5,060 people in secondary and tertiary students, traders associations, vigilante groups and political thugs, among others, were sensitised on the menace of drug abuse.

“We have also carried out series of educative programmes on War Against Drug Abuse among youths, women and others,” Idris-Ahmad said.

He enjoined residents to furnish the agency with information on activities of drug dealers in their community.

He also called on the general public and parents as well as community leaders to be the watchdog of their wards to tackle the menace of drug trafficking and abuse.

“The agency will not relent in its efforts in the fight against drug abuse and trafficking.

“We will continue to move around every nook and cranny of the state to ensure a drug-free society,” Idris-Ahmad said.



