ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

NDLEA nabs wanted drug lord in village mansion - Seizes meth, firearms, others

Segun Adeyemi

NDLEA Chairman, Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (Rtd) praised the officers involved in the operation, emphasising that this successful interdiction sends a strong message to other drug cartels operating in the country.

NDLEA nabbed Joachin Chikaodi Mbonu, a 42-year-old drug baron, along with his 34-year-old associate, Kenneth Chibuike Ofoegbu. [Facebook]
NDLEA nabbed Joachin Chikaodi Mbonu, a 42-year-old drug baron, along with his 34-year-old associate, Kenneth Chibuike Ofoegbu. [Facebook]

Recommended articles

Femi Babafemi, Director of Media and Advocacy at NDLEA Headquarters, Abuja, announced the arrest on Tuesday, July 9, 2024.

The arrests occurred in Mbonu's mansion in Umuomi village, Uzogba-Ezenomi autonomous community, Ikeduru local government area of Imo State.

The cartel, operating in Imo and Rivers states, had been under NDLEA surveillance for weeks following intelligence reports linking them to the widespread distribution of methamphetamine, known locally as ‘'mkpuru mmiri’', across the South East, South-South, and other parts of Nigeria.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Friday, July 5, 2024, NDLEA's special operations unit successfully raided Mbonu's village mansion, seizing 419.99 grams of methamphetamine, 750 grams of iodine, 500 grams of sodium bicarbonate (both precursor chemicals for meth), two electronic weighing scales, a pump action gun, and cartridges.

Subsequently, another raid at Mbonu's hideout in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, led to the discovery of additional quantities of sodium bicarbonate and methamphetamine.

A third raid at the residence of another associate, Odoemenam Pedro Chinedu, who is currently at large in Njaba LGA, Imo State, yielded another pump action gun and 25 cartridges.

The NDLEA has also marked two of Mbonu's mansions in Imo State for potential forfeiture to the federal government.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mbonu, who previously evaded drug investigations in South Africa, had returned to Nigeria to set up clandestine methamphetamine laboratories in remote villages.

NDLEA Chairman, Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (Rtd) praised the officers involved in the operation, emphasising that this successful interdiction sends a strong message to other drug cartels operating in the country.

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Reps call for sanctions against Wike and Council Chairmen for disrespect

Reps call for sanctions against Wike and Council Chairmen for disrespect

Gov Fubara gets crucial backing amid Rivers crisis

Gov Fubara gets crucial backing amid Rivers crisis

Kano Emirship: Gov Yusuf, Kwankwaso slammed over letter against Tinubu's govt

Kano Emirship: Gov Yusuf, Kwankwaso slammed over letter against Tinubu's govt

SSANU, NASU shut down Federal University Birnin Kebbi over unpaid salary arrears

SSANU, NASU shut down Federal University Birnin Kebbi over unpaid salary arrears

'We preach equity, not equality' - NIPR grants 50% waiver for PWDs membership

'We preach equity, not equality' - NIPR grants 50% waiver for PWDs membership

4 injured as commercial bus loses control at Lagos-Abeokuta toll-gate

4 injured as commercial bus loses control at Lagos-Abeokuta toll-gate

BREAKING: Tinubu establishes new ministry, launches livestock committee

BREAKING: Tinubu establishes new ministry, launches livestock committee

JAMB warns universities to stop admitting Nigerian students under 18

JAMB warns universities to stop admitting Nigerian students under 18

Connexion Internet : une plainte sur la table du ministère de la Communication

Connexion Internet : une "plainte" sur la table du ministère de la Communication

Pulse Sports

Transfer News LIVE: Chelsea set condition for Osimhen transfer as Arsenal AGREE personal terms with Calafiori plus all the latest DONE deals and more

Transfer News LIVE: Chelsea set condition for Osimhen transfer as Arsenal AGREE personal terms with Calafiori plus all the latest DONE deals and more

He will surpass me and others — France legend Zidane makes bold prediction for EURO 2024 star

He will surpass me and others — France legend Zidane makes bold prediction for EURO 2024 star

Transfer News LIVE: Chelsea agree deal for Portuguese defender as Mbappé chooses to stay in Ligue 1 plus all the latest DONE deals and more

Transfer News LIVE: Chelsea agree deal for Portuguese defender as Mbappé chooses to stay in Ligue 1 plus all the latest DONE deals and more

Chelsea apppoint former Super Eagles midfielder Olofinjana to spearhead African talent drive

Chelsea apppoint former Super Eagles midfielder Olofinjana to spearhead African talent drive

Osimhen, Calafiori in, Nketiah out: Arsenal's dream transfer window to challenge Man City

Osimhen, Calafiori in, Nketiah out: Arsenal's dream transfer window to challenge Man City

Sunday Oliseh: They don't have respect — Super Eagles legend slams current crop after Osimhen's Finidi rant

Sunday Oliseh: They don't have respect — Super Eagles legend slams current crop after Osimhen's Finidi rant

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

The boy was rescued by the police [Daily Post]

Child trafficking gang sells 12-year-old boy for ₦400,000, suspects arrested

The convict was caught while trying to sell the tricycle worth ₦520,000 [Vanguard]

Abuja man hired to ride keke for work takes it to Kaduna to sell

Spokesman, Lagos police command, SP Benjamin Hundeyin. [Twitter:@BenHundeyin]

VIDEO: Driver steals employer's car in Lagos, presents it as testimony in church

Flood: Lagos hoodlums arrested for charging passersby ₦100 to use walkway

Flood: Lagos hoodlums arrested for charging passersby ₦100 to use crossover bridge