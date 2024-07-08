ADVERTISEMENT
NDLEA destroys 56 hectares of hemp farmland in 3 days, seizes 18,000kg of drugs

News Agency Of Nigeria

The agency added that they have also scaled up its awareness campaign in the State because the campaign is more important than arrest and conviction.

The State Commander of the agency, Kayode Raji, disclosed this on Monday in Akure during the decoration of 51 personnel of the command, who were recently promoted.

According to him, this year alone, we have seized more than 18,000 kilograms of assorted drugs, though mainly hemp.

"We have also destroyed more than 56 hectares of suspected farmland in various locations. The last one we destroyed was a few days ago and it was about 17 hectares.

"It took us about three days and the operation was successful and the main planter is here with us and he will be charged to court very soon.

"We have arrested more than 140 suspects and have charged many of them to court, while we have recorded 41 convictions this year alone.”

Raji explained that the command did not focus only on arrest and seizure of illicit drugs, as it had also scaled up its awareness campaign in the state because the campaign was more important than arrest and conviction.

"We have gone to various schools and counselled people at more than 120 locations on drug-related matters and we have fully rehabilitated no fewer than 12 persons this year.

"These are people who were initially hooked up on drugs and could not do anything without drugs before.

"This is a great achievement because it will go a long way in reducing the menace in the state and the country at large.

"We also go to public institutions, markets and other places to draw the awareness of effects of drugs so they can avoid it”, he said.

Earlier, the NDLEA Commander congratulated the promoted personnel, saying that promotion was a privilege and not a right.

He urged the promoted personnel to use the opportunity for better service, as their promotion would go a long way in uplifting the morale of the personnel and helping others to put in more effort.

"Promotion is not automatic. It’s not a right but a privilege in the para-military. Vacancy, recommendations and hard work are the main factors for promotion. The reward for hard work is more work.

"The elevation means you are given more work to do. It is taken that more responsibilities are being given to you as higher responsibility.

"Please don’t do anything that will make the agency to regret promoting you. I hope this will spur you to do more. It’s a day of celebration,” he added.

Speaking on behalf of the personnel, Kenneth Afenfia, Deputy Commander of Narcotics, said that the elevation was a challenge to the personnel. Afenfia said that the promotion would spur the personnel to do more than before

