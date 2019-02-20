The suspects, Evelyn Jerry, Stephen Rebecca, and Mr. Richard Patrick, were arrested on Wednesday by officers of the Nigerian Army in Lokoja, Kogi State.

In a statement made available by the spokesperson of the agency, Nneka Aniagoh, the victims were handed to NAPTIP through the Nigerian Immigration Service.

The 14 victims, who are aged between 3 to 9 years, comprised of 9 females and 5 males, and were said to be on their way to Ekpoma, Edo State from Riyom LGA of Plateau state before they were intercepted and rescued.

Anigagoh said, "They were crammed into an eight-seater Alhambra Sedan vehicle with Plateau registration number, where they were struggling for space."

She said the suspects confessed that they were taking the victims to Ekpoma to be distributed for various household labour purposes.

The suspects also claimed that parents of the victims had given their consent for them to be taken away for domestic labour.