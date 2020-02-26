A 32-year-old woman, Hassana Bala, has been arrested for attempting to kidnap one Umar Sarkin Turaku of Kawo village in the Kontagora Local Government Area of Niger State.

Punch reports that the suspect, a mother of two, was arrested by policemen attached to ‘B’ Division, Kontagora, following a tip-off.

The suspect was said to have planned to abduct Turaku on February 19, 2020, but was nabbed after Turaku reported the matter to the police.

It was gathered that Turaku had received threat calls from the suspect, ordering that he should pay a ransom of N5 million or risk being kidnapped.

While confessing to the crime, Bala said it was her boyfriend who introduced her to kidnapping.

She said, “After separating from my husband, I got a man friend who introduced me to this wicked act and that was how I started to ruin my life because of money. I am a disgrace to womanhood.

"Since I left my husband my life has changed to worse, everything I do is punctuated with trouble. Life is not fair to me in all standards, it is unfortunate.

“I regret my action; my family and friends will definitely desert me, but I pray they find a small place in their hearts to forgive me," Bala lamented.

Muhammad Abubakar, Niger police spokesman, however said the matter would be charged to court after investigation is concluded.