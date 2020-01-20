The arrest of Pamela Deloris Bond, 66; James H. Bond, 69; and Kylla Michelle Mann, 30, was announced by Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones.

According to CBS news, all three live in the Smiths Station, a small city near the Alabama-Georgia border.

Mother, grandmother and grandfather accused of locking children in wooden cages

Investigators are looking into a report of possible child abuse went to the home Monday with child welfare workers and made contact with four children, ages 11, 10, 4 and 3.

Mother, grandmother and grandfather accused of locking children in wooden cages

While at the home, police noticed another wooden cage with locks, and said they greatly believed that the children had been locked in the cage multiple times.

While Pamela Bond is charged with one count of tampering with physical evidence.

Mother, grandmother and grandfather accused of locking children in wooden cages

The three suspects have been charged with two counts of aggravated abuse of a child less than 6 years of age and two counts of reckless endangerment.

All five children picked up from the house have been placed in state Department of Human Resources custody.