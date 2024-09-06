ADVERTISEMENT
Mob lynches couple for snatching motorbike in Imo

Damilare Famuyiwa

The husband and wife were caught with a gun as they were fleeing with a stolen motorbike.

Police are warning members of the public against such acts (Image used for illustrative purpose) [Daily Post]
Police are warning members of the public against such acts (Image used for illustrative purpose) [Daily Post]

The incident, according to the Imo State Police Command, happened on Monday, September 2, 2024.

Imo Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Henry Okoye, who disclosed this incident, warned members of the public against such acts.

While warning people against taking the laws into their own hands in the name of justice, Okoye noted that the course of justice would not be served if the public persisted in lynching anyone they feel is a suspect.

He, therefore, urged members of the public to allow the police to do their job of law enforcement.

Allow the police to do their work. Any suspect should be handed over to the police for proper investigations. The police have deployed their team for investigations to apprehend the perpetrators,” he was quoted as saying.

A source from the community, who wished to remain anonymous, revealed that the couple frequently operated within the local area and neighbouring villages.

The couple was apprehended on Monday while fleeing with a stolen motorcycle after robbing a motorcyclist at gunpoint. They were known in the community, but their involvement in motorcycle theft was unknown until their arrest,” the source said.

The source also mentioned that numerous motorcycles had been stolen along the road, and the community had been on high alert, anticipating that the culprits would eventually be caught.

They were caught while attempting to steal a motorcycle from a man on Orogwe-Ohii Road. Due to the community’s frustration with the ongoing thefts, local youths and vigilantes chose not to turn them over to the police,” the source added. “I’m not sure if the couple is from the community, but the situation was dire.”

Many young people in the community have, however, fled the area, fearing arrest as the police investigate the incident.

Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.

