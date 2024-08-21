Angry mob overpowers policemen, lynches murder suspects

This incident occurred on Monday, August 19, 2024, along the Misau-Kari road in Bauchi State.

The sequence of events began on Sunday, August 18, when the Bauchi State Police Command received a distress call about a body found in a pool of blood in Anguwan Agwaluma, a village on the outskirts of Misau town.

Upon their arrival, the policemen discovered that the victim, identified as Muhammad Mamuda Baba Jibir, a 25-year-old commercial motorcycle operator, had been brutally murdered.

His throat had been slashed with a knife, and his motorcycle was missing.

The body was then transported to the Misau General Hospital, where death was confirmed.

In the aftermath, the police launched an investigation and apprehended two suspects after being found in possession of the stolen motorcycle.

However, before the police could transport them to their station for further interrogation, an angry mob intercepted the scene.

The mob, enraged by the crime, violently attacked the suspects, killing them and burning one of the bodies beyond recognition.

Despite recovering the stolen motorcycle, the law enforcement officers were unable to prevent the mob from carrying out the brutal act.

In his reaction, the Commissioner of Police, Auwal Mohammed condemned the actions of the mob, emphasising that such behaviour undermines the legal system and jeopardises justice.

He called on the public to respect legal procedures and avoid taking the law into their own hands.

The commissioner stressed that while the community's concern about crime is understandable, jungle justice is unacceptable and counterproductive.