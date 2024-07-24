ADVERTISEMENT
Meta cracks down on Yahoo boys, deletes 63,000 accounts used for sextortion scams

Nurudeen Shotayo

Meta said over seven thousand Facebook accounts belonging to Nigerian online fraudsters, infamously referred to as Yahoo boys, were also removed in the crackdown.

The tech company disclosed this in its Q1 2024 Adversarial Threat Report released on Wednesday, July 24, 2024.

Meta said the 63,000 affected accounts were on Instagram and used to distribute blackmail scripts and other phoney schemes.

It added that 7,200 Facebook accounts, pages, and groups dedicated to providing tips on scamming people were also removed.

The social media giant also reported that a smaller coordinated network of around 2,500 linked to a group of around 20 individuals was also taken down.

It said it identified and disabled these accounts courtesy of a combination of advanced technical signals and comprehensive investigations, enhancing its automated fake identities.

“Financial sextortion is a borderless crime, fueled in recent years by the increased activity of Yahoo Boys, loosely organised cybercriminals operating largely out of Nigeria that specialise in different types of scams,” Meta said.

