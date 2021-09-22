RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Meet the 3 winning digital artists in the Absolut Vodka’s 2021 Creator competition

Absolut Vodka has now announced the three winning digital artworks for its Absolut Creator competition which called on digital artists across the country throughout the month of July to envision what a better Nigeria looks like using graphic design and digital illustration.

These winners will claim the grand prizes of Macbook Pro 2020 Edition, a one-year premium subscription to Adobe Creative Cloud, and a year internship with a creative agency!

1. SAMUEL YUSUF

Samuel’s artwork represents the connection between freedom of expression and freedom of the mind.

“You are only as powerful as your mind is. Everything is created twice, first in the mind then in the physical. What the Nigerian youths need right now is a transformation in their minds for a greater and better Nigeria.” - Samuel Yusuf

Find Samuel on Instagram @Dharkpearl_arts.

2. ERNEST CHIBUIKE

Ernest’s piece speaks of the need to marry our culture and history with the possibilities of a better future that technology offers to us.

“The Nigerian history and cultural background is filled with great potential that when fused with the present contemporary technology, the future will be very productive for all Nigerians” - Ernest Chibuike

Find Ernest on Instagram @ernest_ibe

3. NELSON SAMUEL OLADELE

With his piece, Nelson wants to illustrate that culture is freedom and that everyone should be able to express themselves.

“We were taught in school that culture is a people's way of life. Our culture is freedom - or it should be. Everyone should be able to express themselves, only then can we find fulfilment in our way of life”- NELSON SAMUEL OLADELE

Find Nelson on Instagram @nelson__xp

The competition which saw up to 204 amazing entries aimed to celebrate the rise of digital creativity in Nigeria and required participants to pick one central theme for their art piece from Absolut Vodka’s brand beliefs:

All participants will also be walking away with consolation rewards of a custom Absolut T-shirt and a bottle of Absolut Extrakt!

Visit Absolut Vodka Nigeria’s official Instagram page @absolutng or the competition page absolut.com/ng/theabsolutcreator/ to check out many more entries that were also remarkable.

#FeaturebyAbsolutVodka

