Mechanic, tailor in court for allegedly stealing provisions worth ₦‎300,000

News Agency Of Nigeria

The mechanic and the tailor broke into a beverage store and stole provisions worth ₦‎300,000.

The police charged Bayo Omowole, a mechanic and Tosin Owoetan, a tailor with burglary and theft.

The Police prosecutor, ASP Zedekiah Orogbemi, told the court that the defendants on May 27 around 03.00a.m. at Halubu Street in Okitipupa, broke into a beverage store belonging to Comfort Joseph, and stole provisions worth ₦‎300,000.

The prosecutor said the offence is punishable under the provisions of sections 516 and 390 (9), Criminal Code, Cap.37, Vol. 1, Laws of Ondo State, 2006. The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Chief Magistrate Chris Ojuola admitted the defendants to bail in the sum of ₦‎100, 000 each and a surety each in like sum. Ojuola adjourned the case until Sept. 15, for further hearing.

