Man suspects foul play after son dies in NNPC facility

Damilare Famuyiwa

The aggrieved father said he hadn’t seen the corpse of his son even 24 hours after his demise.

PPRO, Rivers State Police Command, Grace Iringe-Koko [Punch]
23-year-old Asher was reported to have fallen to his death on Tuesday, August 20, 2024.

Christopher expressed his shock at never having seen his son’s corpse, who worked as a cleaner and casual laborer for the company.

Speaking to journalists in Port Harcourt, he recounted receiving a call from his younger son around 4:15 pm on Tuesday.

According to the aggrieved father, his son informed him that a colleague of Asher had contacted him, requesting his presence at the police station in Old GRA for an urgent matter.

He said, “I asked what happened. My son said he didn’t know. When I got there, I asked Asher where they had searched, but they did not see my son’s name on the list at the police station. I had to ask my son, who called me to his brother’s colleague again. He now called the person to find out if it was the Old GRA Police Station, and he said we should come elsewhere.

“The person said I should come to the surveillance office upstairs at the Old GRA Police Station. I waited till 7 pm, and one of the policewomen told me to come back on Wednesday.

“On Wednesday, the police told me my son was dead. So, they took my wife and me along with other people to the company (NNPC) on Moscow Road where he was working as a cleaner. So, I asked where my son fell from. They said nobody really knew if he fell from the second, third, fourth, seventh or last floor.

“I asked them what the boy looked like. They said he wasn’t wearing a shirt. So, I asked them to show me the place. They showed me the place, and I took pictures. I looked at the place, and there was no sign that somebody had fallen from there.”

Christopher, while calling for justice, wondered why he’s yet to see his son’s corpse 24 hours after his alleged demise.

When contacted, the spokesperson for Rivers State police command, Grace Iringe-Koko confirmed the incident, saying the investigation into the matter had commenced.

She added that Asher’s corpse had been deposited at the morgue.

Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.

