ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Man rapes mentally-deranged housewife in Ogun

Damilare Famuyiwa

The man, who’s now in police custody following his arrest, was also accused of threatening to murder the survivor’s brother-in-law if he did not permit him to continue raping his brother’s wife.

Man rapes mentally-deranged housewife in Ogun
Man rapes mentally-deranged housewife in Ogun

Recommended articles

Disclosing this development, Ogun Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Omolola Odutola stated that the suspect allegedly exploited the survivor’s condition to engage in non-consensual sexual intercourse on multiple occasions before he was apprehended by the men of the Owode Egba Division on Thursday, September 12, 2024.

On one occasion, Hamidu, a suspect from Northern Nigeria, according to the police spokesperson, lured the survivor to a cassava plantation, where he allegedly raped her multiple times before releasing her.

Odutola said, “The survivor is mentally incapacitated. The brother-in-law who reported the case claims that the suspect threatened to kill him to prevent him from stopping the crimes. The suspect is accused of repeatedly engaging in sexual acts with the survivor.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The suspect is also accused of luring the survivor to a cassava plantation in the community, where he allegedly engaged in non-consensual sexual intercourse with her repeatedly.

“He began threatening the brother-in-law, warning him to stop preventing him from having sexual intercourse with the survivor and demanding that he hand her over to him.”

Odutola added that the investigation into the crime was ongoing following the suspect’s arrest. This incident happened a few months after a 26-year-old man, Usman Bube was arrested for allegedly attempting to rape his pregnant neighbour’s wife at the Ogatalo Fulani Camp in the Imala area of the state.

The suspect allegedly broke into his neighbour’s apartment, where he found the pregnant woman sleeping, and attempted to commit the crime, knowing that her husband, Muhammed Awwalu, had travelled out of the community, leaving his wife alone in the apartment.

When the suspect’s repeated attempts to forcefully engage in unlawful sexual intercourse with the woman failed, he allegedly pulled out a knife and tried to silence and overpower her.

Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Court postpones ruling, delaying Ganduje’s fate as APC chairman

Court postpones ruling, delaying Ganduje’s fate as APC chairman

FCT primary school teachers embark on indefinite strike

FCT primary school teachers embark on indefinite strike

How I got duped by fake military commandant - Pastor Adeboye

How I got duped by fake military commandant - Pastor Adeboye

You'd endorse hunger, misery if you vote for APC - Atiku warns Edo voters

You'd endorse hunger, misery if you vote for APC - Atiku warns Edo voters

Yahaya Bello honours EFCC invite amid corruption charges

Yahaya Bello honours EFCC invite amid corruption charges

VP Shettima bags ACMAN Fellowship for leadership in National Economic Council

VP Shettima bags ACMAN Fellowship for leadership in National Economic Council

Rivers Police capture fraudster specialising in fake job ads to scam seekers

Rivers Police capture fraudster specialising in fake job ads to scam seekers

108 senators donate ₦74 million to support Maiduguri flood victims

108 senators donate ₦74 million to support Maiduguri flood victims

Ex-military governor donates ₦120m worth of fertiliser to Borno after massive flood

Ex-military governor donates ₦120m worth of fertiliser to Borno after massive flood

Pulse Sports

Victor Osimhen reaches 5 MILLION followers on Instagram hours after impressive Galatasaray debut

Victor Osimhen reaches 5 MILLION followers on Instagram hours after impressive Galatasaray debut

Super Eagles legend Nwankwo Kanu loses talented 18-year-old Nigerian youth international

Super Eagles legend Nwankwo Kanu loses talented 18-year-old Nigerian youth international

‘You can’t cage such players’ - Ex-Super Eagles star claims Eguavoen is a better coach than Peseiro

‘You can’t cage such players’ - Ex-Super Eagles star claims Eguavoen is a better coach than Peseiro

'I carry a lot of pressure with me' - Antonio Conte explains life without Victor Osimhen

'I carry a lot of pressure with me' - Antonio Conte explains life without Victor Osimhen

He was the best - Fabio Capello wastes no time in picking Ballon d'Or winner

He was the best - Fabio Capello wastes no time in picking Ballon d'Or winner

Super Eagles star Wilfred Ndidi beats Jay Jay Okocha’s Premier League record

Super Eagles star Wilfred Ndidi beats Jay Jay Okocha’s Premier League record

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

An illustrative image of a collapsed building. [Punch]

Father loses 3 children to building collapse in Jigawa

38-year-old man commits suicide over wife’s infidelity

38-year-old man commits suicide over wife’s infidelity

Visually-impaired woman who lost her children 10 months ago finally finds them

Visually-impaired woman who lost her children 10 months ago finally finds them

Hungry 20-year-old man to spend 6 months in jail for stealing beans

Hungry 20-year-old man to spend 6 months in jail for stealing beans worth ₦20k