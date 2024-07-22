Man lands in police net for stabbing girlfriend’s brother in the neck

The suspect, who is now likely to be charged to court for prosecution, was said to have stabbed the victim over a borrowed phone.

Olaife Momoh of 11, Sowemimo Street, Akera, Agbado area of Ogun State, and the girlfriend of the accused, reported the incident to the Agbado Division of the Nigeria Police at around 2 pm on Sunday, July 21, 2024.

This information was confirmed in a statement from the state police command spokesperson, SP Omolola Odutola.

According to Odutola, Taiwo stabbed 34-year-old Damilola Momoh with a bottle during an altercation regarding the borrowed phone.

Odutola stated, “An assault resulting in harm has occurred. Today, July 21, at about 2 pm, Olaife Momoh reported to the station that her boyfriend, Dada Taiwo, had a dispute with her elder brother, Damilola Momoh, over a phone her brother borrowed. During the argument, the suspect, armed with a bottle, stabbed her brother in the neck, causing severe injuries and profuse bleeding."

The victim was rushed to a hospital in Agbado for medical treatment, and Taiwo has been apprehended and is currently under interrogation at the station.

Further updates are expected to be provided as the situation unfolds.

The Ogun State Police Command swiftly moved into action following the report, ensuring that the suspect was taken into custody.

SP Odutola highlighted the gravity of the incident, emphasising the need for people to manage their anger and resolve conflicts peacefully.

Odutola also issued a stern warning to the public about the dangers of uncontrolled anger, stating that such actions can lead to severe consequences, including death sentences.