Man lands in police net after being caught disassembling stolen car

The arrest of the 39-year-old man followed a thorough investigation conducted by the Ilupeju division of the police force.

It was gathered that the stolen vehicle was initially reported missing, prompting a detailed inquiry by the police. Officers from the Ilupeju division were assigned to the case and quickly began their investigation.

In the course of their efforts, they identified leads that eventually led them to Julius.

The suspect was apprehended while actively engaged in disassembling the stolen Toyota Yaris.

It was discovered that Julius intended to sell the car's parts individually, a common tactic used in vehicle theft to avoid detection and maximize profit.

The police’s timely intervention ensured that the vehicle was recovered before any substantial damage could be done.

“Officers of Ilupeju Division while investigating a report about a Toyota Yaris Saloon Car that was removed from where it was parked, arrested one Monday Julius ‘m’ aged 39 at Oshodi.

“The suspect had however begun to disassemble the car to sell in parts as he could not sell it whole. The vehicle has been recovered and investigation is ongoing,” the command said in a statement through which it disclosed the arrest of Julius.

The recovery of the Toyota Yaris and the arrest of Julius is a significant development in the ongoing efforts by the Lagos State Police to combat vehicle theft and related crimes. The authorities have emphasised their commitment to maintaining public safety and ensuring that offenders are brought to justice.

The Lagos State Police Command continues to encourage citizens to report any suspicious activities or crimes, as community cooperation is crucial in effectively tackling criminal activities. The police also assured the public of their dedication to addressing issues of theft and other illegal activities, reinforcing their role in protecting the community.