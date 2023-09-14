ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Man electrocuted while trying to steal cable in Anambra

Damilare Famuyiwa

The man had reportedly almost finished cutting the high-tension cable when power was suddenly restored.

The lifeless body of the suspect was seen dangling on the high-tension pole [Punch]
The lifeless body of the suspect was seen dangling on the high-tension pole [Punch]

Recommended articles

The incident was said to have happened near the Faculty of Education building, close to the Department of Economics of the Nnamdi Azikiwe University Awka (UNIZIK), Anambra State.

Eyewitnesses claimed that the suspect had finished cutting the cable before he was electrocuted as power was suddenly restored by the Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC).

Speaking on the incident, an official in the university who craved anonymity because he was not authorised to do so, stated, “We came this morning and found the body suspended from the electric pole at a transformer point in the area of the new Faculty of Education building, close to the Department of Economics.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Evidence showed he was almost done cutting a high-tension cable before electricity was restored by the EEDC and he got electrocuted.

“EEDC officials, policemen, and officials of the Safety Department of the university were on the ground as the body was being retrieved around 11am today (Tuesday). I witnessed the retrieval but wish to remain anonymous.”

The lifeless body of the suspect was seen dangling on the high-tension pole, where employees of the electricity distribution company were seen evacuating the corpse.

Displeased with the development, the Head, Corporate Communications, EEDC, Emeka Ezeh lamented the continuous attacks on electricity installation across the South-East region, attributing the series of blackouts experienced to it.

Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Artisanal miners declares support for ministers' ultimatum to illegal miners

Artisanal miners declares support for ministers' ultimatum to illegal miners

Wole Soyinka accuses Labour Party of knowing Peter Obi lost the election

Wole Soyinka accuses Labour Party of knowing Peter Obi lost the election

Be fair, accessible to all - Group urges new Lagos commissioners

Be fair, accessible to all - Group urges new Lagos commissioners

'Stop demonising Nigeria's judiciary' - SAN urges Nigerians

'Stop demonising Nigeria's judiciary' - SAN urges Nigerians

Anambra govt invites IPMAN over ₦900m debt claims

Anambra govt invites IPMAN over ₦900m debt claims

Nigeria in darkness as national grid collapses

Nigeria in darkness as national grid collapses

NGO distribute food items to 3,000 victims of banditry in 3 Kaduna LGAs

NGO distribute food items to 3,000 victims of banditry in 3 Kaduna LGAs

Capt. Olayiwola becomes first chartered master mariner in Africa

Capt. Olayiwola becomes first chartered master mariner in Africa

CDS reiterate readiness of AFN to support govt policies

CDS reiterate readiness of AFN to support govt policies

Pulse Sports

Paul Pogba and 10 other footballers who have been banned for doping

Paul Pogba and 10 other footballers who have been banned for doping

OFFICIAL: Super Falcons star Ashleigh Plumptre joins the Saudi train with Al Ittihad move

OFFICIAL: Super Falcons star Ashleigh Plumptre joins the Saudi train with Al Ittihad move

Taiwo Awoniyi: I joined Nottingham Forest because I wanted to see what I would regret

Taiwo Awoniyi: I joined Nottingham Forest because I wanted to see what I would regret

Report: NFF clarifies Randy Waldrum’s sacking as Super Falcons coach

Report: NFF clarifies Randy Waldrum’s sacking as Super Falcons coach

Antony dismisses recent assault allegation, shares WhatsApp chat as evidence

Antony dismisses recent assault allegation, shares WhatsApp chat as evidence

Cheat Code - Michelle Alozie in awe of Super Falcons teammate Nnadozie after heorics vs Arsenal

Cheat Code - Michelle Alozie in awe of Super Falcons teammate Nnadozie after heorics vs Arsenal

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Arrest and handcuffed

Ghanaian radio presenter arrested for allegedly defiling 11-year-old daughter for 1 year

World's oldest chicken is 21 years old, gets certificate from Guinness World Records

World's oldest chicken alive is 21 years old, gets certificate from Guinness World Records

Medical doctor’s carefully conducted study reveals there’s life after death

Medical doctor’s carefully conducted study reveals there’s life after death (video)

Bishop Harrison Ng'ang'a, founder of the Christian Foundation Fellowship church

Harrison Ng'ang'a: Clean-shaven & bald men suffer divine wrath