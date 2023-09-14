Man electrocuted while trying to steal cable in Anambra

The incident was said to have happened near the Faculty of Education building, close to the Department of Economics of the Nnamdi Azikiwe University Awka (UNIZIK), Anambra State.

Eyewitnesses claimed that the suspect had finished cutting the cable before he was electrocuted as power was suddenly restored by the Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC).

Speaking on the incident, an official in the university who craved anonymity because he was not authorised to do so, stated, “We came this morning and found the body suspended from the electric pole at a transformer point in the area of the new Faculty of Education building, close to the Department of Economics.

“Evidence showed he was almost done cutting a high-tension cable before electricity was restored by the EEDC and he got electrocuted.

“EEDC officials, policemen, and officials of the Safety Department of the university were on the ground as the body was being retrieved around 11am today (Tuesday). I witnessed the retrieval but wish to remain anonymous.”

The lifeless body of the suspect was seen dangling on the high-tension pole, where employees of the electricity distribution company were seen evacuating the corpse.