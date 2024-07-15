Man defiles 10-year-old girl after luring her into his hotel room with ₦2,000

The suspect, who’s now cooling-off in police custody after his arrest, was said to have lured the victim into the hotel with ₦2,000.

A source, who pleaded anonymity, stated that the incident happened on Saturday, July 13, 2024, when the suspect allegedly booked a room in the hotel and informed the receptionist he was expecting his child.

The receptionist was, however, said to have grown suspicious after discovering a used condom in the hotel room after the suspect and the victim had left.

Having realised what had happened, the receptionist raised an alarm about the incident, which reportedly led to the arrest of the hotel guest.

The source said, “Just this evening, a man came to one hotel at Adigbe, Abeokuta, booked a short-term room, and pretended he’d be expecting a child soon. Long story short, he had sex with a 10-year-old girl and gave her ₦2,000.

“Some residents claimed he’d been doing similar things in the past. Those within the compound of the hotel didn’t even hear noise, but the hotel receptionist raised the alarm after she saw a used condom in the toilet.

“There are reports that he had been doing it with the girl before now. Information has it that the man had been picked up by the police and the young girl has narrated what happened.”

The source added further that police officers, on Sunday, locked the hotel.

Confirming the incident, a senior police officer in the area, who preferred not to be mentioned in this report because he wasn’t authorised to speak on the matter, noted that the suspect had been taken into custody.