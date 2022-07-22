Man calls for Justice as his daughter’s school bus driver defiles her

The distraught father said the victim is his only daughter, adding that Rebecca Barde, the school proprietress, is making conscious efforts to cover up the crime.

However, while the school had been shut down, the school’s bus driver had been arrested, and currently cooling off in a police cell.

Announcing the closure of the school, Kaduna State Commissioner for Human Services and Social Development, Hijaya Hafsat Baba said a proper investigation is ongoing on the incident.

According to Baba, the investigation would uncover the circumstances surrounding the defilement of the disabled minor.

“We felt bad because of the circumstances of the child. The girl cannot speak or hear. We saw that she was truly severely damaged. We have gone to the hospital and they would undergo corrective surgery.

“The government of Kaduna State will take responsibility for the surgery because she is our girl. The school has been closed down because it is still under investigation. That school will remain closed until all investigations are concluded and until we get clearance from the court because that girl deserves justice and that is what we are going to do.

“We have laws in place and we are implementing these laws. I believe the law will take its course and since security agencies are already investigating the matter, whoever is responsible will be fished out,” the commissioner said as she defended the school closure.