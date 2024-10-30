ADVERTISEMENT
Man assaults 2 police officers after dispute over traffic violation

News Agency Of Nigeria

The defendant assaulted the complainants following an argument over disobeying of the traffic rules.

The defendant, of no fixed address, is standing trial on a two-count charge of assault and breach of peace.

The prosecutor, Insp Raymond Osas, told the court that the defendant and others at large, committed the offences on October 13 at about 9:00 am at Okesha roundabout in Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti State.

He alleged that the defendant and others at large, assaulted Akinyemi Olawale and Adewunmi David, both traffic officers attached to the Okesha Divisional Police station, Ado-Ekiti, while performing their lawful duty.

The prosecutor said the defendant assaulted the complainants following an argument over disobeying of the traffic rules. Osas said that the defendant conducted himself in a manner likely to cause breach of peace.

According to him, the offences contravene Sections 187(a) (b) and (c) and 181(d) Laws of Ekiti State, 2021. He urged the court to adjourn the case to enable him study the file and assemble his witnesses. The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge preferred against him.

Counsel to the defendant, Ademola Richard, urged the court to grant the defendant bail, with a promise that he would not jump bail.

The Magistrate, Olatomiwa Daramola, granted the defendant bail in the sum of ₦20,000 with one surety in like sum. The case was adjourned until November 18 for hearing.

