Man arrested with human skull faces trial in Ogun

The suspect was reportedly apprehended on Monday, June 24, 2024, following a tip-off from a local resident who noticed suspicious activities around his father's grave.

It was gathered that upon inspection, the resident discovered that his father's head had been severed.

Acting on the information, officers from the Adatan Division swiftly responded and caught Akinyemi in the act.

Omolola Odutola, Ogun State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), confirmed the incident, stating that a resident from Iyana Cele Car Wash, Abeokuta, reported the unusual activities at the grave on June 23, 2024.

The resident found that the head of his deceased father had been removed.

Further investigation identified Akinyemi as the individual responsible for desecrating the grave and removing the head.

The PPRO disclosed that an investigation had commenced and that Akinyemi would be prosecuted once it concluded.

The case would be transferred to the Anti-Robbery Unit for further investigation before being handed over to the State CID.

Ogun Commissioner of Police, Abiodun Alamutu, however, ordered a thorough investigation into the matter.

Odutola assured Ogun residents of the police's commitment to combating crime and urged them to refrain from ritual killings.