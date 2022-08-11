Lesbian stabs her lover’s husband to death after catching them in Anambra

The deceased who was a staff of the College of Health, Onitsha, Anambra State, met his untimely death when his wife’s lesbian lover attacked him to conceal their secret.

It was gathered that the incident happened when Onuma came home unannounced on Tuesday, August 9, 2022.

On his arrival, an argument ensued between Onuma, who didn’t know his wife was a lesbian, and the latter’s female lover, during which Onochie went for a kitchen knife and stabbed him to keep him silence.

“The news has been everywhere in Onitsha today. People are so surprised how Ayaaya was killed.

“He was a very handsome guy, and he is an admin staff at the college. How his wife left such a handsome young man to become a lesbian to the point of bringing sexual partners to the house is still a wonder,” a source familiar with the incident stated.

Confirming the incident, Anambra Police Command’s spokesperson, DSP Toochukwu Ikenga said the suspect has been arrested and now in detention, adding that an investigation to unravel her cause of action had been initiated as well.

“We have a suspect in custody and the Commissioner of Police, CP Echeng Echeng, has ordered the immediate transfer of the case to the State CID for proper investigation.

“Preliminary information showed that the suspect stabbed the victim in the chest. He was rushed to the hospital before he was confirmed dead by the doctor on duty,” the police spokesperson stated.