LASTMA officer gets ₦100k cash reward for exceptional service

News Agency Of Nigeria

The officer's uncommon approach to easing traffic congestion particularly attracted attention.

The LASTMA officer went out of his way to ensure the free flow of traffic which attracted commendations from members of the public [LASTMA]
The Director, Public Affairs and Enlightenment Department of LASTMA, Taofiq Adebayo, said this in a statement in Lagos on Thursday.

Adebayo said that the officer was rewarded by Chief Adekunle Ajayi, the Chief Executive Officer of Ajayi Adekunle & Co.

He said that the officer's uncommon approach to easing traffic congestion on Sunday particularly attracted attention.

Adebayo said that Kabir was spotted by a Nigerian on social media when he was channelling flood with bare hands after a downpour on Sunday at Odo Iya-Alaro Bridge inward Ojota area of Lagos.

He said that Kabir went out of his way to ensure the free flow of traffic which attracted commendations from members of the public, making him stand out with this initiative.

The Director commended Ajayi for his kind gesture in recognising the good act and selfless service rendered by Kabir.

Adebayo urged motorists, particularly commercial bus drivers, to always obey traffic personnel on duty to avoid traffic bottlenecks and engender a free flow of traffic at any location across the state.

Saheed Bamidele, who represented Ajayi, a Real Estate Management Consultant, urged other LASTMA officials to exhibit positive values that were worthy of emulation.

"I was personally touched when I saw a LASTMA Officer on social media using his bare hands to dislodge floodwater into drainages on Odo Iya-Alaro Bridge just to ease traffic congestions on the bridge inward Ojota under the heavy rain on Sunday."

The awardee, Kabir, thanked the motoring public, particularly Ajayi, for showing him love and appreciation.

"I was just doing my job by ensuring free flow of traffic under heavy rain on that particular day without knowing that all eyes were on me," he said.

While thanking the General Manager of LASTMA, Bolaji Oreagba, the recipient gave glory to God for the special recognition given to him with the cash reward.

News Agency Of Nigeria

First batch of Nigerians fleeing Sudan to arrive home today

JAMB accommodates blind students in UTME exam

Tinubu accepts Wike's invitation to commission projects in Rivers state

Malami denies missing 48M crude oil barrels, calls allegations baseless

Buhari explains why Obi, Atiku lost 2023 presidential election

FG suspends removal of fuel subsidy, searches for alternatives

Tinubu wants Senate presidency to go to South as APC senators-elect back Kalu

Calls for Speaker of 10th Assembly to be zoned to Christian lawmaker from South-South

Nigerian students stranded in Sudan finally on the move

