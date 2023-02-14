Lagos State arraigns surrogate father for defiling 9-year-old daughter

DSVA’s spokesperson, Mrs Joke Ladenegan-Ogini stated that the child had earlier told her school teacher that her father had been having canal knowledge of her.

“The agency received the report of alleged defilement of a nine-year-old girl by Uzi, her guardian.

“It was reported that the Primary Five pupil confided in her class teacher that her guardian had been having sexual intercourse with her since 2020.

“The teacher promptly reported to the school authority and the victim was taken to a health facility for medical attention,’’ she stated.

Result from the medical examination showed that the survivor had indeed been penetrated multiple times, Ladenegan-Ogini added.