Lagos Police recover pistol, expended cartridge from suspect

News Agency Of Nigeria

According to the image maker, the investigation is ongoing.

Lagos Police recover pistol, expended cartridge from suspect [Twitter:@BenHundeyin]

Police spokesperson in the state, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the arrest in a post he shared on his X handle @benHundeyin on Saturday.

He said that the suspect was arrested on Saturday in the Agege area of the state.

“Today, at 6: 00 a.m., under the Agege Pen-Cinema bridge, Toibu Hassan, aged 25, was arrested by officers from Elere Division.

“When searched, one locally made pistol and one expended cartridge were recovered,” the spokesperson said.

According to the image maker, the investigation is ongoing.

News Agency Of Nigeria

