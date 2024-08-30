ADVERTISEMENT
LAGESC arrests miscreants constituting nuisance in Lagos

Damilare Famuyiwa

The arrests, according to the Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources in Lagos, Tokunbo Wahab, were to restore sanity and normalcy on the streets.

The suspects arrested comprised of 10 adults and two minors [The Nation]
The suspects arrested comprised of 10 adults and two minors [The Nation]

This initiative comes in response to growing concerns from citizens about the disruptions and nuisance caused by miscreants and destitute individuals throughout the city.

The arrests were said to be part of a broader effort to address the issues of public disorder and environmental degradation reported by residents.

Miscreants and destitute individuals have increasingly been cited for causing disturbances that affect the daily lives of Lagosians, prompting urgent intervention from local authorities.

Tokunbo Wahab, the Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, highlighted the importance of this operation in a post on X.

Wahab stated that the primary goal of the arrests is to restore sanity and maintain cleanliness on the streets of Lagos.

The operation reflects the administration’s commitment to improving urban living conditions and ensuring that public spaces are safe and welcoming for all residents.

Acting on reports received from concerned citizens on the menace and nuisance caused by miscreants and destitute, the Lagos State Environmental Sanitation Corps #LAGESCOfficial (KAI) yesterday, deployed surveillance teams in some of the areas reported.

Falomo in Ikoyi, Adeola Odeku and Sanusi Fafunwa in Victoria Island, Chisco, Ikate and Marwa, along the Lekki-Ajah expressway, were monitored, leading to the arrest of 12 suspects; 10 adults and 2 minors.

The suspects will be arraigned in a court of competent jurisdiction,” the Lagos Commissioner wrote on X.

With this development, LAGESC continues to monitor and address environmental and safety concerns, as it aims to create a more orderly and clean urban environment through these enforcement actions.

Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.

