KWASU student in trouble for sexually harassing lady in viral video

In a video making the rounds on social media, the student is seen inappropriately touching the woman without her consent while they are seated in a Telecom service provider booth.

Despite her warnings and attempts to move away, he persistently follows her and continues his behavior.

However, the university management issued a press release, stating that the student's portal has been disabled due to moral misconduct.

The press release noted that the student was allegedly involved in a skit where he was seen making inappropriate contact with a female.

Dr. Saeedat Aliyu, KWASU's Acting Director of University Relations, explained that disabling the portal is an initial disciplinary measure pending the results of an investigation by the Student Disciplinary Committee.

She emphasised that the behavior depicted in the skit does not reflect the institution's values or the ethical standards of the majority of KWASU students.

"KWASU is an institution that prides itself on producing graduates of strong character and learning, and has zero tolerance for any form of indiscipline," Dr. Aliyu stated.

She further added that the action was taken at the behest of the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Jimoh Shaykh-Luqman, as the university awaits the investigation's outcome.

Meanwhile, the school management had expelled 175 students of the institution for various offences.

The expulsion was contained in a statement signed by Aliyu, which was made available to journalists on Monday, July 8, 2024.