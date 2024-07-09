ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

KWASU student in trouble for sexually harassing lady in viral video

Damilare Famuyiwa

The male student was captured in a video going viral on social media harassing a lady.

He was allegedly making a skit [Punch]
He was allegedly making a skit [Punch]

Recommended articles

In a video making the rounds on social media, the student is seen inappropriately touching the woman without her consent while they are seated in a Telecom service provider booth.

Despite her warnings and attempts to move away, he persistently follows her and continues his behavior.

However, the university management issued a press release, stating that the student's portal has been disabled due to moral misconduct.

ADVERTISEMENT

The press release noted that the student was allegedly involved in a skit where he was seen making inappropriate contact with a female.

Dr. Saeedat Aliyu, KWASU's Acting Director of University Relations, explained that disabling the portal is an initial disciplinary measure pending the results of an investigation by the Student Disciplinary Committee.

She emphasised that the behavior depicted in the skit does not reflect the institution's values or the ethical standards of the majority of KWASU students.

"KWASU is an institution that prides itself on producing graduates of strong character and learning, and has zero tolerance for any form of indiscipline," Dr. Aliyu stated.

She further added that the action was taken at the behest of the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Jimoh Shaykh-Luqman, as the university awaits the investigation's outcome.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, the school management had expelled 175 students of the institution for various offences.

The expulsion was contained in a statement signed by Aliyu, which was made available to journalists on Monday, July 8, 2024.

According to the statement, the expelled students were penalised for offences ranging from examination malpractices, theft, and using fake results to gain admission, assault, fraud, belonging to unregistered associations, and illegal possession of a firearm, among others.

Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Reps call for sanctions against Wike and Council Chairmen for disrespect

Reps call for sanctions against Wike and Council Chairmen for disrespect

Gov Fubara gets crucial backing amid Rivers crisis

Gov Fubara gets crucial backing amid Rivers crisis

Kano Emirship: Gov Yusuf, Kwankwaso slammed over letter against Tinubu's govt

Kano Emirship: Gov Yusuf, Kwankwaso slammed over letter against Tinubu's govt

SSANU, NASU shut down Federal University Birnin Kebbi over unpaid salary arrears

SSANU, NASU shut down Federal University Birnin Kebbi over unpaid salary arrears

'We preach equity, not equality' - NIPR grants 50% waiver for PWDs membership

'We preach equity, not equality' - NIPR grants 50% waiver for PWDs membership

4 injured as commercial bus loses control at Lagos-Abeokuta toll-gate

4 injured as commercial bus loses control at Lagos-Abeokuta toll-gate

BREAKING: Tinubu establishes new ministry, launches livestock committee

BREAKING: Tinubu establishes new ministry, launches livestock committee

JAMB warns universities to stop admitting Nigerian students under 18

JAMB warns universities to stop admitting Nigerian students under 18

Connexion Internet : une plainte sur la table du ministère de la Communication

Connexion Internet : une "plainte" sur la table du ministère de la Communication

Pulse Sports

Transfer News LIVE: Chelsea set condition for Osimhen transfer as Arsenal AGREE personal terms with Calafiori plus all the latest DONE deals and more

Transfer News LIVE: Chelsea set condition for Osimhen transfer as Arsenal AGREE personal terms with Calafiori plus all the latest DONE deals and more

He will surpass me and others — France legend Zidane makes bold prediction for EURO 2024 star

He will surpass me and others — France legend Zidane makes bold prediction for EURO 2024 star

Transfer News LIVE: Chelsea agree deal for Portuguese defender as Mbappé chooses to stay in Ligue 1 plus all the latest DONE deals and more

Transfer News LIVE: Chelsea agree deal for Portuguese defender as Mbappé chooses to stay in Ligue 1 plus all the latest DONE deals and more

Chelsea apppoint former Super Eagles midfielder Olofinjana to spearhead African talent drive

Chelsea apppoint former Super Eagles midfielder Olofinjana to spearhead African talent drive

Osimhen, Calafiori in, Nketiah out: Arsenal's dream transfer window to challenge Man City

Osimhen, Calafiori in, Nketiah out: Arsenal's dream transfer window to challenge Man City

Sunday Oliseh: They don't have respect — Super Eagles legend slams current crop after Osimhen's Finidi rant

Sunday Oliseh: They don't have respect — Super Eagles legend slams current crop after Osimhen's Finidi rant

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

The boy was rescued by the police [Daily Post]

Child trafficking gang sells 12-year-old boy for ₦400,000, suspects arrested

The convict was caught while trying to sell the tricycle worth ₦520,000 [Vanguard]

Abuja man hired to ride keke for work takes it to Kaduna to sell

Spokesman, Lagos police command, SP Benjamin Hundeyin. [Twitter:@BenHundeyin]

VIDEO: Driver steals employer's car in Lagos, presents it as testimony in church

Flood: Lagos hoodlums arrested for charging passersby ₦100 to use walkway

Flood: Lagos hoodlums arrested for charging passersby ₦100 to use crossover bridge