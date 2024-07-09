ADVERTISEMENT
Kwara University expels 175 students for firearm possession, fraud, exam malpractice

News Agency Of Nigeria

The university management said that the expulsion approval followed the recommendations of the Students’ Disciplinary Committee.

Kwara state University
This is contained in a statement issued by the Director of University Relations, Dr Saeedat Aliyu, on Tuesday.

The university management said that the expulsion approval followed the recommendations of the Students’ Disciplinary Committee, which held sittings between October 2021 and March 2024.

The management said the expelled students were penalised for offences ranging from examination malpractice, theft, using fake results to gain admission, assault, fraud, belonging to unregistered associations and possession of firearm.

"The management of KWASU wishes to reiterate its zero-tolerance for all acts of indiscipline as the institution stands firm on producing graduates, who are excellent both in character and in learning,” Aliyu said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

