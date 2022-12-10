ADVERTISEMENT
Kidnapped Ondo monarch regains freedom after paying ransom to abductors

Damilare Famuyiwa

A family source said the ransom paid to the kidnappers was raised by the government, the abducted monarch’s colleagues, and friends.

Kidnapped Ondo monarch regains freedom
Kidnapped Ondo monarch regains freedom

Oba Clement Jimoh Olukotun, the Oloso of Oso, in the Ajowa-Akoko area of Ondo State, who was abducted by some yet-to-be identified gunmen, has regained his freedom.

It would be recalled that on Thursday, December 1, 2022, the gunmen numbering about six, invaded his palace at about 10.15pm, and whisked him away to an unknown destination.

According to a source in the palace, the assailants shot sporadically and damaged the main door to the palace before entering into the monarch's bedroom, where they found him.

“When they came, they surrounded the building and started ordering the monarch and other occupants to open the door and surrender willingly, but nobody answered.

“At this point, they started shooting . They destroyed the main door and entered.

”They terrorised the Kabiyesi and his family members before dragging him out and took him away,” the source stated.

However confirming his release, a family source said Oba Olukotun was dropped off by his abductors between Kabba and Lokoja, capital of Kogi State, in the late hours of Wednesday, December 7, following the payment of a ransom.

“Kabiyesi had been released. He was released around 10:00 pm on Wednesday. That was the exact time the family was contacted all the way from Kogi State, where he was dropped between Kabba and Lokoja.

“The abductors collected some money in ransom which was raised by government, colleague monarchs, chiefs of our town and our successful children who are based abroad. Our Kabiyesi is in the hospital in Lokoja, where he is being treated, because he has become weary and needed medical treatment to regain strength.

“He will soon reunite with the family here in Oso-Ajowa by the grace of God,” the source added.

Ondo Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Funmilayo Odunlami has confirmed the monarch’s release, but said she was unaware of any ransom payment.

Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.

