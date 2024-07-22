Keke driver confused as passenger dies before getting to bus stop

The incident happened at Isheri, Idimu area of Lagos State.

It was gathered that the deceased had boarded the tricycle along the Isheri-Igando Road and was heading to the Isheri end of the area.

On getting to her bus stop, the tricycle rider was said to have notified her of arriving at her destination.

ADVERTISEMENT

The rider was shocked to discover thereafter that she was not responding and later found out she was motionless.

An eyewitness who identified himself simply as Sodiq said efforts were made by some of the residents in the area to revive her but all proved abortive.

He added that the police later arrived at the scene, making people quickly desert the spot.

He said, “People tried their best to see if they could revive her but could not. It was not too long that the police arrived and the people around had to leave the spot to avoid being implicated.”

“Some said she might have been suffering from an ailment or she could have died of a heart attack,” Sodiq added.

ADVERTISEMENT

While the deceased was taken to an undisclosed hospital in the area, the tricycle was taken to the Idimu police station to make a report and get investigated.