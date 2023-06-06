21 lives lost, 92 lives saved in fire incidents in Kano
The service responded to 35 distress calls and seven false alarms from in May.
The agency's spokesperson, Saminu Abdullahi, stated on Tuesday in Kano that 16 lives were lost, while property worth ₦21 million were destroyed during the month.
"The service responded to 35 distress calls and seven false alarms from in May," he stated.
Abdullahi advised the public to clear drainages as the rainy season approaches to avoid flooding and other unforeseen circumstances.
