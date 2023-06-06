The sports category has moved to a new website.
21 lives lost, 92 lives saved in fire incidents in Kano

News Agency Of Nigeria

The service responded to 35 distress calls and seven false alarms from in May.

Property worth ₦21 million were destroyed (image used for illustrative purpose) [LASEMA]
The agency's spokesperson, Saminu Abdullahi, stated on Tuesday in Kano that 16 lives were lost, while property worth ₦21 million were destroyed during the month.

"The service responded to 35 distress calls and seven false alarms from in May," he stated.

Abdullahi advised the public to clear drainages as the rainy season approaches to avoid flooding and other unforeseen circumstances.

