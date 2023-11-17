ADVERTISEMENT
Joint Task Force raids criminal hideouts, arrests 135 suspects in FCT

News Agency Of Nigeria

The target of the JTF operation was to flush out armed hoodlums residing along FCT border states of Niger, Nassarawa, Kogi and Kaduna states.

The Commissioner of Police in the FCT, Haruna Garba said this during a media briefing on Thursday in Abuja. He said the JTF was inaugurated by the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike to flush out criminal elements out of the territory.

Garba said the JTF was made up of personnel of the Nigeria Police, the Military, Civil Defence, and FCT Directorate of Road Traffic Services. He said the JTF also, carried out clearance operations in the bushes and forest bordering the FCT.

Garba explained that the target of the JTF operation was to flush out armed hoodlums residing along FCT border states of Niger, Nassarawa, Kogi and Kaduna states.

“In the course of the operation, the JTF arrested 135 suspects at various black spots in Kwali, Dutse Alhaji, Mpape, Karu, AYA, Nyaya, Karimo, Karshi, Kuje, Airport road, Berger Roundabout, Jabi, Orozo and Mararaba.

“Out of these numbers, 75 suspects were arraigned in court for various offences, while 65 were sentenced to pay fine ranging from ₦5000 to ₦7000.

“The remaining ten were sentenced to community service, while the 39 suspects being paraded are under investigation and will be charged to court upon conclusion of the investigation,” he said.

Garba added that eight of the suspects were arrested in connection with “one chance” robbery, adding that knives, handcuffs and swords were recovered from their vehicles.

The CP said 54 vehicles were impounded in the course of the two weeks operation, adding that substantial number of the vehicles had no number plates while others were with tinted glasses. According to him, some of the vehicles were with only plate numbers in front while others have only plate numbers at the back.

He said the offending drivers and owners of the vehicles would be arraigned in court. The CP said two locally fabricated guns, one locally made berretta pistol, one revolver double barrel gun with two live cartridges were recovered from some of the suspects.

He said three bags and a number of wraps of substances suspected to be Indian hemp, as well as illicit drugs were also recovered from the suspects.

