Nigerian Breweries Plc celebrates International Women’s Day, advocates for gender balance

As part of activities commemorating this year’s International Women’s Day, Nigerian Breweries Plc, Nigeria’s foremost brewing company organised a symposium at its corporate headquarters on Monday March 9, 2020, which was live streamed across 9 brewery locations and business units.

The event was organised by the Women in Nigerian Breweries (WINB), a network of all female employees in the company, created to protect their interests and encourage them to be the best they can be.

Also present at the event were the wives of some male employees who were specially invited, along with students from the University of Lagos. (some of whom had earlier attended a career mentorship programme).

With the theme ‘’Gender Balance is not a woman’s issue, it’s an economic issue’’, the highlight of the symposium was a panel session moderated by popular TV Host and CEO Rave TV, Agatha Amata with other panelists such as - Afua Osei (Co-Founder, SheLeadsAfrica); Amaechi Okobi (Group Head, Corporate Communications, Access Bank) and Toyin Gbagi (Partner, KPMG).

Delivering his keynote message at the event, MD/CEO Nigerian Breweries Plc, Jordi Borrut Bel said the company recognises the immense contributions made by its female employees, who continue to brave the odds and excel, no matter which department they work. He challenged the women to continue to strive for gender balance, confront any bias presented by society against them; and support one another to get to the top.

