An internet fraudster who pretended to be Hollywood actor, Brad Pitt, has been jailed in Edo State.
The convict was sentenced him to two years imprisonment with an option of N200,000 fine.
Oshodi Ufo was arrested in Benin City in March 2021 alongside 10 others suspected of involvement in internet fraud.
He was arraigned in court accused of impersonating Pitt by sending documents to one Thiammy Dolan with intent to gain advantage for himself.
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) told the court the offence was a violation of the Cybercrime (Prohibition, Prevention, Etc) Act 2015.
Ufo pleaded guilty to the charge during a court appearance at the Federal High Court in Benin City on Monday, October 18.
Justice S. M Shuaibu sentenced him to two years imprisonment with an option of N200,000 fine.
