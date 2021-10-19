RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Internet fraudster who pretended to be Hollywood actor Brad Pitt jailed in Edo

Authors:

Samson Toromade

The convict was sentenced him to two years imprisonment with an option of N200,000 fine.

The convict, Oshodi Ufo, sent documents to a mark to whom he was impersonating as Hollywood star, Brad Pitt (pictured) [AFP]
The convict, Oshodi Ufo, sent documents to a mark to whom he was impersonating as Hollywood star, Brad Pitt (pictured) [AFP]

An internet fraudster who pretended to be Hollywood actor, Brad Pitt, has been jailed in Edo State.

Recommended articles

Oshodi Ufo was arrested in Benin City in March 2021 alongside 10 others suspected of involvement in internet fraud.

He was arraigned in court accused of impersonating Pitt by sending documents to one Thiammy Dolan with intent to gain advantage for himself.

Oshodi Ufo was arrested alongside 10 others in Benin City in March 2021 [EFCC]
Oshodi Ufo was arrested alongside 10 others in Benin City in March 2021 [EFCC] Pulse Nigeria

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) told the court the offence was a violation of the Cybercrime (Prohibition, Prevention, Etc) Act 2015.

Ufo pleaded guilty to the charge during a court appearance at the Federal High Court in Benin City on Monday, October 18.

Justice S. M Shuaibu sentenced him to two years imprisonment with an option of N200,000 fine.

Authors:

Samson Toromade Samson Toromade

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Amazing transformation of 21-year-old man bullied for being born different (video)

Amazing transformation of 21-year-old man bullied for being born different (video)

‘Is he not gay?’ - Social media react to Nana Tonardo kissing his ‘white sugar mummy’ (VIDEO)

‘Is he not gay?’ - Social media react to Nana Tonardo kissing his ‘white sugar mummy’ (VIDEO)

Funny Face leaves suicidal note for his children as Qwik Loan asks him to pay loan (SCREENSHOT)

Funny Face leaves suicidal note for his children as Qwik Loan asks him to pay loan (SCREENSHOT)

Sex: How long should you wait before having another round?

Sex: How long should you wait before having another round?

5 things you should never do to please a woman

5 things you should never do to please a woman

Shatta Wale allegedly shot; P.A says he's been rushed to emergency ward

Shatta Wale allegedly shot; P.A says he's been rushed to emergency ward

Tonto Dikeh's ex Prince Kpokpogri says he had sex with IG dancer Janemena in leaked audiotape

Tonto Dikeh's ex Prince Kpokpogri says he had sex with IG dancer Janemena in leaked audiotape

Over 200 pose naked for art installation at Dead Sea

Over 200 pose naked for art installation at Dead Sea

‘The editors didn’t do their job’ - Nikki Samonas reacts to her steamy sex scene with Jim Iyke

‘The editors didn’t do their job’ - Nikki Samonas reacts to her steamy sex scene with Jim Iyke

Trending

Amazing transformation of 21-year-old man bullied for being born different (video)

Amazing transformation of 21-year-old man bullied for being born different (video)

Man from Benin balances 735 eggs on his head to enter Guinness World Records (video)

Man from Benin balances 735 eggs on his head to enter Guinness World Records (video)

Couple serves ‘gari soaking’ to guests at wedding reception (video)

Couple serves ‘gari soaking’ to guests at wedding reception (video)

'God told me he created my transgender son in his image' - mother of Angel Maxine (WATCH)

Angel Maxine with her Mother