ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Hypertensive patient slumps and d*es after shock from thugs' invasion

Damilare Famuyiwa
Hypertensive patient slumps and dies after shock from thugs' invasion
Hypertensive patient slumps and dies after shock from thugs' invasion

Recommended articles

A hypertensive patient, Simon Maduekwe has met his untimely death after he slumped from the shock he suffered when suspected political thugs invaded his residence on Fatomi Crescent, Off Bajulaiye Compound, Shomolu, Lagos State.

The hoodlums were said to have invaded Maduekwe’s residence as a yet-to-be-identified man was given a hot chase for using his mobile phone to capture their violent actions at one of the polling units in the area.

It was gathered that during the governorship and state House of Assembly elections, residents including Maduekwe visited their polling unit to vote for their preferred candidate.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, as voting was ongoing, some suspected political thugs started creating tension and warned the voters against voting for another candidate other than their preferred candidate.

Unlike a few others at the polling unit, Maduekwe immediately left after he cast his vote, according to his son, Chuka.

According to Chuka, his father was at home resting when one of the political thugs, while subjecting some of the voters to different forms of intimidation and suppression, spotted a resident capturing the moments on his mobile phone.

The political thug, thereafter, raised an alarm which attracted the attention of his accomplices and Chuka said they gave the resident, who firmly held onto his phone, a hot chase.

To escape an attack from the hoodlums, Chuka said the yet-to-be-identified resident ran into his father’s residence, adding that thugs chased after him.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chuka added that Maduekwe, who was unaware of what transpired at the polling unit, slumped upon sighting the hoodlums, thinking that they came to attack him for voting against their favourites.

Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Troops eliminate 46 terrorists, apprehend 50 in 2 weeks – DHQ

Troops eliminate 46 terrorists, apprehend 50 in 2 weeks – DHQ

Reps ask CBN to overhaul online banking systems due to naira scarcity

Reps ask CBN to overhaul online banking systems due to naira scarcity

Military destroys 107 illegal refineries in 2 weeks – DHQ

Military destroys 107 illegal refineries in 2 weeks – DHQ

BREAKING: Tinubu's camp petition DSS to arrest Labour Party's Obi, Datti

BREAKING: Tinubu's camp petition DSS to arrest Labour Party's Obi, Datti

2023 Mock-UTME: JAMB to examine 176,408 candidates on March 30

2023 Mock-UTME: JAMB to examine 176,408 candidates on March 30

EFCC, ICPC to respond in Keyamo’s suit against Atiku Abubakar

EFCC, ICPC to respond in Keyamo’s suit against Atiku Abubakar

Lawmakers butt heads over fresh bill to legalise marijuana in Nigeria

Lawmakers butt heads over fresh bill to legalise marijuana in Nigeria

Matawalle accepts defeat, calls for peace in Zamfara state

Matawalle accepts defeat, calls for peace in Zamfara state

What happened at Saraki's house after I 'chose' Obi as Atiku's running mate - Wike

What happened at Saraki's house after I 'chose' Obi as Atiku's running mate - Wike

Pulse Sports

Victor Osimhen: Where should the Super Eagles striker go this summer?

Victor Osimhen: Where should the Super Eagles striker go this summer?

Peseiro chasing Rohr’s feat as the Super Eagles resume campaign

Peseiro chasing Rohr’s feat as the Super Eagles resume campaign

Nigerian sensation Gift Orban wanted by AC Milan and Napoli

Nigerian sensation Gift Orban wanted by AC Milan and Napoli

Present crop of quartermilers are not challenging me enough to retire - Patience George

"Present crop of quartermilers are not challenging me enough to retire" - Patience George

Serie A: Udinese renew 'cornerstone' Isaac Success contract

Serie A: Udinese renew 'cornerstone' Isaac Success contract

Nigeria to play New Zealand and Haiti in April

Nigeria to play New Zealand and Haiti in April

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Lady hospitalised after crushing siblings to death in Lagos

Lady hospitalised after crushing siblings to d*ath in Lagos

A sad young man

Sex with pastor’s wife has destroyed my life – Ghanaian man cries (video)

South African police officer shot dead while having sex with side chick in the bush

South African police officer shot dead while having sex with side chick in the bush

Ailing UNIPORT student dies after being denied bed space in LUTH

Ailing UNIPORT student d*es after being denied bed space in LUTH