Hypertensive patient slumps and d*es after shock from thugs' invasion

A hypertensive patient, Simon Maduekwe has met his untimely death after he slumped from the shock he suffered when suspected political thugs invaded his residence on Fatomi Crescent, Off Bajulaiye Compound, Shomolu, Lagos State.

The hoodlums were said to have invaded Maduekwe’s residence as a yet-to-be-identified man was given a hot chase for using his mobile phone to capture their violent actions at one of the polling units in the area.

It was gathered that during the governorship and state House of Assembly elections, residents including Maduekwe visited their polling unit to vote for their preferred candidate.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, as voting was ongoing, some suspected political thugs started creating tension and warned the voters against voting for another candidate other than their preferred candidate.

Unlike a few others at the polling unit, Maduekwe immediately left after he cast his vote, according to his son, Chuka.

According to Chuka, his father was at home resting when one of the political thugs, while subjecting some of the voters to different forms of intimidation and suppression, spotted a resident capturing the moments on his mobile phone.

The political thug, thereafter, raised an alarm which attracted the attention of his accomplices and Chuka said they gave the resident, who firmly held onto his phone, a hot chase.

To escape an attack from the hoodlums, Chuka said the yet-to-be-identified resident ran into his father’s residence, adding that thugs chased after him.

ADVERTISEMENT