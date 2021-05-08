As a casino game fanatic, your safety and security are important. Although there are thousands of online casinos to choose from, millions of dishonest opportunists look to exploit punters for quick money.

If you’re not playing on the safe side, you can fall into the trap. But the good news is that there are plenty of safe and transparent real money online casinos. Here are some tips on how to find a reliable gambling site online.

Licensing And Security

Before you register with any online casino website, ensure that you do proper research on their legal status. Find out if the casino boasts a license and which kind of licenses they own. Yet, if you follow these sites and instructions by Casino Wise, you will not fall victim to the prey. You will save yourself from losing money and your sanity from fraudulent online gambling casinos.

Note that there are a couple of regulating bodies in the gambling market, but not all are trustworthy. Some don’t do proper vetting and certification of casinos. But most casino licenses get issued and regulated by Gambling authorities and commissions in various jurisdictions.

The Gaming authorities protect online gamblers from malicious gambling casinos. They regulate online gambling and ensure that all punters and operators follow established laws. Some of the famous and trusted gambling licensing authorities include.

Curacao e-Gaming

Malta Gambling

Gibraltar Gambling commissioner

Although a valid license and regulation assure punters of their safety, your gambling information needs should get backed up by strong encryption. That means your data remains confidential and can’t get shared with any third party. Research if a casino encrypts players’ information. If not, you risk losing your money to fraudsters.

Check The Terms And Conditions

Most actual money online casinos boast of various terms and conditions. The T&Cs listed on the casinos’ FAQ page. Their purpose is to enlighten players of what you expected of them. For instance, casinos require you:

To be 18+ years before registering with them.

To wager some x amount of cash before withdrawing your bonus money

Adhere to time limits for wagering

Follow specified withdrawal and betting limits

Follow listed payment option

It is wise to scroll through an online casino FAQ page before registering with them. If it lacks one, then it might not be the best one to place your money in. This is because such a casino doesn’t have rules and regulations that guide punters.

Trusted Partners

One thing you should look for on an online gambling casino to verify if it is trustworthy is its partners. The companies that a casino gets associated with tells a lot about their reputation. That is why licensing and regulating bodies ask for a casino’s list of partners. Among the list of trusted partners include:

Customer services: A trusted online casino boasts various contact methods such as phone numbers, live chat, and email. Their sites should also comprise professional customer care agents who respond to customer queries quickly.

Software providers: Today, several software providers have earned a name in the gambling industry. Some of the famous ones include Microgaming authority, NetEnt, Playtech, and Evolution gaming. The genuine casino always lists their software providers. If you’re not familiar with the names, you can research to find out if they are genuine.

Fraud detectors: A trusted online casino boasts machines and a team of fraud detectors that protect the casino and players’ gambling information. Ensure that your casino uses a non-intrusive data point that protects your information from fraud.

Banking solutions: A reliable gambling site always has a list of banking solutions on its website. These might range from MasterCard, Visa, Debit cards, credit cards, Paypal to Neteller. A casino that lists unknown banking solutions you can hardly follow up with should raise your eyebrows. That is a whistleblower that you are scrolling on a fake online gambling casino.

Gaming Audits

Online casino gaming audits are important for fair and transparent gambling. They inspect the casino’s website, operators, game providers, and software used. This ensures that they are well operated. Gaming audits involve several processes such as.

Machine testing

Review of regulatory requirements

Confirmation of jackpot releases

Random number generation accuracy

Data integrity

Such audits verify you are playing in a reliable online casino where gaming is true and fair to all players. For instance, if a casino lists well-known game providers and certain banking options, it is less likely to be a fake casino.

Is Available In Various Languages

A reliable online gambling casino boasts of various operational languages. That means you can choose your most preferred language with the same casino information. It also means that you can contact the casino customer care agents in your language and communicate effectively.

A Well-designed Website

A casino website is the first place that every player visits as a source for the casino’s information. First off, it should be easy to navigate through. It should also capture your attention with every important detail listed on it.