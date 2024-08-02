Househelp confesses to killing Justice Ofili-Ajumogobia’s daughter

The deceased, popularly known as Chuchu, was reportedly killed at her Parkview Estate residence in the Ikoyi area of Lagos State.

While a family source indicated that she was killed on Tuesday night, her lifeless body was discovered on Wednesday morning outside the gate of her residence.

Three domestic employees, including the househelp, a security guard, and a driver, were arrested in connection with the murder.

ADVERTISEMENT

Providing updates on the investigation, a police source, who wished to remain anonymous as they were not authorised to speak on the matter, said the househelp confessed to the crime during interrogation.

The source clarified that the deceased was murdered inside her room, and her body was dragged outside the gate to make it appear as though she was killed there.

"The deceased was killed in her room, and her body was dragged to the front of the gate to make it look like she was killed on the spot. After that, all the blood stains were carefully cleaned, but they missed some spots because it happened at night," the source explained.

"The househelp did not deny what happened. She said, ‘We do am, na we do am,’ during interrogation, and everything she said tallied with the evidence on the ground," the police source disclosed.

The suspects were also reported to have packed all the valuables of the deceased after killing their boss.

ADVERTISEMENT

The source confirmed that the three domestic workers were employed at the same time a week before the incident.

Until her death, Aribemchukwu was a doctor and had recently married.