Hotel lodger lands in court after allegedly refusing to pay ₦304,500 bill

The prosecutor said that the case was reported at the police station leading to the arrest of the defendant.

Ikeocha is facing a two-count charge of obtaining by false pretences and incurring debt by false pretences.

He, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The prosecutor, ASP Ben Ekundayo, told the court that the defendant committed the offences on Jan. 25 at Jada Sport Bar, Sanusi Fafunwa St., Victoria Island, Lagos.

Ekundayo said that the defendant lodged at the Sport Bar for three days incurred a bill of ₦254,500 for the services rendered and paid ₦90,000 with a promise to pay the balance, which he failed to do.

He said that the defendant also collected ₦140,000 from the bar’s POS operator and refused to pay.

Ekundayo said the offences contravened Sections 314(1)(a) and 315(1)(a) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that both sections attract N15 years jail term for offenders.

Magistrate M.A. Owumi granted the defendant bail in the sum of N100,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Owumi adjourned the case until Feb. 29 for mention.

