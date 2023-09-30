Hotel boss found dead in own hotel room in Ilorin

The police spokesman in Kwara, CSP Okasanmi Ajayi, stated in Ilorin on Friday that a supervisor at the hotel reported a suspected homicide to the police in Ilorin on Thursday.

He added that a team of detectives was immediately dispatched to the hotel and the deceased was found lying motionless on the hotel room bed.

Ajayi stated that the body showed no sign of physical violence and assured that the police would investigate the cause of death further.

“Doctors at a hospital confirmed the hotel boss dead and the body was deposited in a morgue pending autopsy.