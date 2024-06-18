Hoodlums invade Anambra community — kill security guard, injure others

The attack, which remains unclear whether it was related to enforcing a sit-at-home order, left the community in shock.

The slain security guard, identified only as "Commander," was in a Sienna vehicle donated by Senator Ifeanyi Ubah when the incident occurred.

The attackers shattered the vehicle's windscreen, and several individuals were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Efforts to confirm the details from Anambra Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Ikenga Tochukwu, SP, were unsuccessful as his phone line was unreachable.

However, a senior police officer, speaking on the condition of anonymity, confirmed the attack. He stated that the police, in collaboration with other security agencies, are actively pursuing the assailants.

The community of Nnewi has, however, been left reeling from the violence, with residents expressing concern over the increasing frequency of such attacks.

The motives behind the assault remain speculative, with some suggesting it could be linked to the enforcement of the controversial sit-at-home orders that have periodically disrupted daily life in the region.

Local authorities and security forces are urging residents to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities. The collaborative efforts of the police and sister agencies aim to restore peace and ensure the perpetrators are brought to justice.

The injured victims are receiving medical care, and the community is rallying to support the families affected by the tragedy.