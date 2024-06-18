ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Hoodlums invade Anambra community — kill security guard, injure others

Damilare Famuyiwa

The slain guard was in a vehicle donated by Senator Ifeanyi Ubah, when he was attacked.

The assailants and the reason for the attack remain unknown [Congress Intercultural]
The assailants and the reason for the attack remain unknown [Congress Intercultural]

Recommended articles

The attack, which remains unclear whether it was related to enforcing a sit-at-home order, left the community in shock.

The slain security guard, identified only as "Commander," was in a Sienna vehicle donated by Senator Ifeanyi Ubah when the incident occurred.

The attackers shattered the vehicle's windscreen, and several individuals were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

ADVERTISEMENT

Efforts to confirm the details from Anambra Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Ikenga Tochukwu, SP, were unsuccessful as his phone line was unreachable.

However, a senior police officer, speaking on the condition of anonymity, confirmed the attack. He stated that the police, in collaboration with other security agencies, are actively pursuing the assailants.

The community of Nnewi has, however, been left reeling from the violence, with residents expressing concern over the increasing frequency of such attacks.

The motives behind the assault remain speculative, with some suggesting it could be linked to the enforcement of the controversial sit-at-home orders that have periodically disrupted daily life in the region.

Local authorities and security forces are urging residents to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities. The collaborative efforts of the police and sister agencies aim to restore peace and ensure the perpetrators are brought to justice.

ADVERTISEMENT

The injured victims are receiving medical care, and the community is rallying to support the families affected by the tragedy.

As investigations continue, there is a collective hope that swift action will be taken to prevent further incidents and safeguard the community from future violence.

Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Edo elders slam Labour Party supporters for insulting Oba of Benin

Edo elders slam Labour Party supporters for insulting Oba of Benin

Governor Yusuf extends Eid-il-Kabir greetings to Tinubu, Kwankwaso

Governor Yusuf extends Eid-il-Kabir greetings to Tinubu, Kwankwaso

AGN holds candlelight service for late Nollywood veterans Mr Ibu, others in FCT

AGN holds candlelight service for late Nollywood veterans Mr Ibu, others in FCT

Omokri faults Peter Obi's comments on Tinubu's presidential jet

Omokri faults Peter Obi's comments on Tinubu's presidential jet

'Obidients over to you'- Reactions trail Obasanjo's visit to Remi Tinubu

'Obidients over to you'- Reactions trail Obasanjo's visit to Remi Tinubu

No matter how difficult the economy is, I won't turn my back on Nigeria - Tinubu

No matter how difficult the economy is, I won't turn my back on Nigeria - Tinubu

Lagosians should expect afternoon and evening rains for the next 3 days

Lagosians should expect afternoon and evening rains for the next 3 days

Fresh crisis looms in Rivers as Fubara replaces 23 LGA chair

Fresh crisis looms in Rivers as Fubara replaces 23 LGA chair

1 Nigerian, 14 Jordanian, 5 Iranian pilgrims die from heatstroke in Saudi Arabia

1 Nigerian, 14 Jordanian, 5 Iranian pilgrims die from heatstroke in Saudi Arabia

Pulse Sports

Finidi George responds to accusation made by Victor Osimhen in viral video

Finidi George responds to accusation made by Victor Osimhen in viral video

Elaine Thompson-Herah withdraws from the 200m of the Jamaican Olympic games trials amidst injury woes

Elaine Thompson-Herah withdraws from the 200m of the Jamaican Olympic games trials amidst injury woes

PulseSports30: Sikiru Alimi tops Moses Simon as Osayi-Samuel comes in at 24

PulseSports30: Sikiru Alimi tops Moses Simon as Osayi-Samuel comes in at 24

Victor Osimhen's future in the balance: Premier League or Saudi Pro League?

Victor Osimhen's future in the balance: Premier League or Saudi Pro League?

FIFA Rankings: Nigeria ahead of Ghana& South Africa, remain best team in the continent

FIFA Rankings: Nigeria ahead of Ghana& South Africa, remain best team in the continent

'Sack him now' - Reactions as Finidi George fails to inspire Super Eagles against Benin

'Sack him now' - Reactions as Finidi George fails to inspire Super Eagles against Benin

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

A Chinese woman crying [Shutterstock]

Nigerian boy swindles Chinese woman of $50, court orders funds sent to FG account

He tried to run when the Police stopped the vehicle for a search [Core TV News]

Man lands in police net after being caught with human skulls, other body parts

Bayelsa Commissioner of Police, Mr Francis Alonyenu [NAN]

Armed robbers kill Plateau Rider manager in Bayelsa, make away with his money

Man sentenced to 3 months for stealing goats, ram, given restitution option [Premium Times]

Man sentenced to 3 months for stealing goats, ram, given restitution option