Hoodlums kidnap 3 workers in Ogun farm, police arrest two suspects

The workers were abducted by six suspected hoodlums, who invaded their farm at about 5:00 pm on Saturday, December 2, 2023, with assorted weapons, including rifles.

Confirming the incident, Ogun police command stated that two persons had been arrested in connection with the crime, the three victims had yet to be rescued as of the time this report was filed.

According to a source in the area, who did not want to be mentioned in this report because of fear of attack, the hoodlums had initially kidnapped about five persons found inside the farm, including the owner.

ADVERTISEMENT

The source added that after carrying out the attack unhindered, the hoodlums took the six persons to a forest and seized their mobile phones.

The source further stated that a few hours later, the hoodlums allowed the owner of the farm and one other person to go free while holding on to the three other victims.

Confirming the attack, Ogun Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Omolola Odutola said the incident was being treated as a kidnapping case, adding that the two suspects believed to have taken part in the crime had been arrested and that efforts were ongoing to rescue other victims.

The police spokesperson further said the men of the command in the police division and local hunters had begun to comb the forest to arrest the suspects and rescue the victims.

She said, “There were five of them who were kidnapped at the farm, but two were later released. They were the ones who identified them as the suspects. The driver who came to take some eggs, one female worker, and one other were believed to be victims.”

ADVERTISEMENT