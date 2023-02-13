ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Hit-and-run driver kills woman on Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway

News Agency Of Nigeria

The police want motorists to desist from excessive speeding and reckless driving.

The police is asking for help in identifying the driver [VanguardNG]
The police is asking for help in identifying the driver [VanguardNG]
ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Adetunji Oyebola, the Ifo Divisional Commander, Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE), in Ogun, confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ota, Ogun.

Oyebola said that the incident occurred in the early hours of Sunday.

"The driver of the unidentified vehicle knocked down a woman (pedestrian) immediately after the Ifo Police Station inbound Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway.

"The corpse of the victim had been taken to the mortuary at Ifo General Hospital, Ogun, by the TRACE personnel in collaboration with the Ifo Local Government health officials," he said.

Oyebola implored motorists to desist from excessive speeding and reckless driving to avoid mishaps on the road.

He also advised pedestrians to always exercise patience while crossing to prevent being knocked down by vehicles.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Shaky podium forced APC to end campaign rally early in Yobe

Shaky podium forced APC to end campaign rally early in Yobe

MURIC wants Nigeria to help earthquake victims in Turkey, Syria

MURIC wants Nigeria to help earthquake victims in Turkey, Syria

NSCDC warns Nigerian youths against disrupting the electoral process

NSCDC warns Nigerian youths against disrupting the electoral process

Kwankwaso debates himself as Obi, Tinubu, Atiku fail to show up

Kwankwaso debates himself as Obi, Tinubu, Atiku fail to show up

NDLEA seizes London-bound 1.10kgs crystal meth in carton walls

NDLEA seizes London-bound 1.10kgs crystal meth in carton walls

Ekiti joins states suing FG, CBN over naira crisis

Ekiti joins states suing FG, CBN over naira crisis

Ondo PDP candidates distance selves from posters endorsing Tinubu

Ondo PDP candidates distance selves from posters endorsing Tinubu

Kwankwaso defines the kind of leader Nigeria needs

Kwankwaso defines the kind of leader Nigeria needs

Faulty aircraft stopped Obi from attending debate - Labour Party

Faulty aircraft stopped Obi from attending debate - Labour Party

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Inset: Frederick Olorunfemi (The deceased).

Father dies in scuffle with school bus driver who defiled his daughter

Holy Bible

Church of England launches project to stop referring to God as ‘He’, ‘Him’ and ‘Our Father’

court (WuzupNigeria)

Woman drags husband to court for alleged denial of ”conjugal right”

A bus conductor in Lagos (Image illustration).

Lagos bus conductor crushed to d*ath over ‘police levy’