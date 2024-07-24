ADVERTISEMENT
Man hires thugs to beat his brother to death over stolen doors in Anambra

Damilare Famuyiwa

The deceased was alleged to have stolen foreign doors from his elder brother’s construction site.

The police is investigating the incident [Journalists101]
The police is investigating the incident [Journalists101]

The tragic incident occurred on Sunday, July 21, 2024, in the Okpuno Umuogali community of Oba, Idemili South Local Government Area, Anambra State.

The deceased was accused of removing and selling several foreign doors from a yet-to-be-completed building owned by his elder brother, Joseph Okoye, who resides abroad.

Reportedly, Joseph had instructed the thugs to discipline Kingsley, but the situation escalated, leading to Kingsley's death.

Kosisochukwu Uzoekwe, a cousin of the deceased, shared that a longstanding family dispute over the sale of property had contributed to the tragic event. Joseph had previously sold a family property and kept the proceeds, leaving Kingsley struggling financially.

Driven by desperation, Kingsley allegedly took and sold three doors from Joseph's construction site to buy food.

Upon discovering the theft, Joseph sent money to his sister, instructing her to hire thugs to punish Kingsley.

These thugs were said to have beaten Kingsley, taking him to an unknown location where he eventually succumbed to his injuries. They later took him to Sahara Hospital, where he was declared dead, and subsequently to FAH Hospital and Embalment Centre.

Joseph's sister, Ebele, admitted that Joseph had orchestrated the beating but denied being directly involved in hiring the thugs.

She claimed Joseph's fiancée from Umuorabem village coordinated the attack. Despite pleas from family members for leniency, Joseph insisted on the disciplinary action.

Joseph expressed regret over the incident, stating that his intention was merely to recover the stolen doors. He claimed to have witnessed the beating via video call and was assured that Kingsley was alive.

However, he was shocked to learn of Kingsley's death and accused the thugs, led by a man named Jukwaaese, of exceeding his instructions.

The Oba police division confirmed that the case has been reported and is under investigation.

Authorities are reportedly searching for the thugs involved, who have gone into hiding since the incident.

