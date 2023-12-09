ADVERTISEMENT
Headfort Foundation sensitises Lagos drivers, officers of law on human rights

The event was scheduled to hold on Friday, December 8, 2023 at New Garage Motor Park, Ojota, Lagos State. It was designed to empower drivers with essential knowledge to ensure respectful and safe engagements with law enforcement agents. Also, to avoid any form of human rights violation.

In line with this year’s theme, Dignity, Freedom and Justice for All, the organisation aimed to promote understanding and cooperation between the public and law enforcement officers.

During the event, we had representatives from the Nigeria Police Force (NPF), Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Vehicle Inspection Service (VIS) and legal experts provide insights into the drivers' rights and responsibilities during road encounters.

This was an opportunity for both the law enforcement agents and drivers to gain practical experience and learn best practices for communication and behaviors in such situations.

The drivers got to ask questions and seek clarification on legal rights, protocols and appropriate conduct during traffic stops and other roadside encounters.

This initiative aims to foster a culture of mutual respect, understanding, and compliance with the law while safeguarding the rights and dignity of all individuals. By equipping community members with the necessary knowledge and tools, we aspire to create safer and more harmonious interactions between citizens and law enforcement.

Taking into consideration the importance of good health, there was a medical practitioner to address the drivers on basic health tips before embarking on road trips and first aid practices that can be administered during emergencies on the road.

We believe that knowledge is a powerful tool in ensuring the protection of human rights in all spheres of life. Our goal is to provide practical guidance that empowers individuals to navigate encounters with law enforcement confidently and respectfully.

