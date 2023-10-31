Happie Boys deported after losing residence permit in Cyprus
Kelechi and Johnson detained for alleged fraud, now back in Abuja
The duo, who had been residing in Cyprus, lost their residence permit and were subsequently handed over to Nigerian authorities on Monday night, October 30, 2023.
The Happie Boys had been under the custody of the Cypriot police department for over four weeks after their arrest on charges of alleged involvement in fraud.
Their deportation marks the conclusion of a legal saga that garnered widespread attention both in Cyprus and Nigeria.
Upon their arrival in Nigeria, Kelechi and Amakor landed at the Nnamdi Azikwe airport in Abuja on Monday night.
They are currently staying at a hotel in the Utako area of the capital city, according to reports.
Background
Happie Boys had bagged a 6 months scholarship to study in Cyprus from General Overseer of Omega Power Ministries (OPM), Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere.
They later alleged the pastor abandoned them while on scholarships in Northern Cyrus.
Outraged by the accusations, the pastor placed a curse on the boys, which he later withdrew.
