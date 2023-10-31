ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Happie Boys deported after losing residence permit in Cyprus

Ima Elijah

Kelechi and Johnson detained for alleged fraud, now back in Abuja

Former Chicken republic security men, Happie Boys, deported from Cyprus [Vanguard]
Former Chicken republic security men, Happie Boys, deported from Cyprus [Vanguard]

Recommended articles

The duo, who had been residing in Cyprus, lost their residence permit and were subsequently handed over to Nigerian authorities on Monday night, October 30, 2023.

The Happie Boys had been under the custody of the Cypriot police department for over four weeks after their arrest on charges of alleged involvement in fraud.

ADVERTISEMENT

Their deportation marks the conclusion of a legal saga that garnered widespread attention both in Cyprus and Nigeria.

Upon their arrival in Nigeria, Kelechi and Amakor landed at the Nnamdi Azikwe airport in Abuja on Monday night.

They are currently staying at a hotel in the Utako area of the capital city, according to reports.

ADVERTISEMENT

Happie Boys had bagged a 6 months scholarship to study in Cyprus from General Overseer of Omega Power Ministries (OPM), Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere.

They later alleged the pastor abandoned them while on scholarships in Northern Cyrus.

Outraged by the accusations, the pastor placed a curse on the boys, which he later withdrew.





Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Appeal Court affirms Natasha winner of Kogi central senatorial seat

Appeal Court affirms Natasha winner of Kogi central senatorial seat

NYSC deploys 1,487 corps members to Gombe State

NYSC deploys 1,487 corps members to Gombe State

Naira Marley, Sam Larry file lawsuit demanding ₦40M damages over police detention

Naira Marley, Sam Larry file lawsuit demanding ₦40M damages over police detention

Poverty Alleviation Trust Fund registration portal is fake - Betta Edu

Poverty Alleviation Trust Fund registration portal is fake - Betta Edu

Nigerian Railways to begin e-ticketing for Lagos-Ibadan, Warri on Wednesday

Nigerian Railways to begin e-ticketing for Lagos-Ibadan, Warri on Wednesday

Fubara suspends ₦195Bn Ring Road Project amidst political rivalry with Wike

Fubara suspends ₦195Bn Ring Road Project amidst political rivalry with Wike

Kebbi State Govt reassigns 4 permanent secretaries

Kebbi State Govt reassigns 4 permanent secretaries

Power sector privatisation failed - Tinubu calls for urgent recapitalisation

Power sector privatisation failed - Tinubu calls for urgent recapitalisation

Reps summon NIGCOMSAT, NUPRE, others over ₦20.853bn audit query

Reps summon NIGCOMSAT, NUPRE, others over ₦20.853bn audit query

Pulse Sports

Victor Osimhen tops Salah again: Emerges Africa's best and 8th in the world in Ballon d'Or rankings

Victor Osimhen tops Salah again: Emerges Africa's best and 8th in the world in Ballon d'Or rankings

Bigger than Owe b Owe — Reactions as Nigeria's Rema teams up with Chelsea icon Drogba at the Ballon d'Or

Bigger than Owe b Owe — Reactions as Nigeria's Rema teams up with Chelsea icon Drogba at the Ballon d'Or

Rema snubs Messi at Ballon d'Or ceremony

Rema snubs Messi at Ballon d'Or ceremony

Lionel Messi tells snubbed Man City star Haaland: 'You deserve the Ballon d'Or'

Lionel Messi tells snubbed Man City star Haaland: 'You deserve the Ballon d'Or'

Why Michael Johnson ranks Jesse Owens ahead of Usain Bolt and himself as the greatest athlete in history

Why Michael Johnson ranks Jesse Owens ahead of Usain Bolt and himself as the greatest athlete in history

I won that fight - Francis Ngannou discloses why judges denied him victory against Tyson Fury

I won that fight - Francis Ngannou discloses why judges denied him victory against Tyson Fury

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

‘Accepting that no man’s dating 1 woman is maturity; real love ended in 1980 – Old lady

‘Accepting that no man’s dating 1 woman is maturity; real love ended in 1980 – Old lady says

Jubilation galore as Berekum College of Education student wins huge money from betting

Jubilation galore as Berekum College of Education student 'cashes out' from betting

The suspect (left) and the victim (right) [Best Lagos]

UNIPORT student’s decomposing body found in lover’s apartment

Reverend Father Edwin Gathang’i Waiguru and his wife, Margaret Wanjira Githui

‘God didn’t create man and woman by mistake' – Catholic priest justifies decision to marry