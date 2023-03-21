Gunmen kidnap 19-year-old girl, demand ₦‎10m ransom in Ondo

“The DPO confirmed that the monarch of the town called to inform him while at the collation centre on Saturday, that three people were attacked in their home by gunmen.

“While two of them escaped, the third person was whisked away,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) gathered that seven armed men broke into the victim’s home and took her away after injuring her aunt, Mrs Alaba Oga.

ADVERTISEMENT

A source in the community said that the abductors had contacted the family and demanded for ₦‎10 million ransom.