ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Gunmen kidnap 19-year-old girl, demand ₦‎10m ransom in Ondo

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Police Command in Ondo State has confirmed the abduction of a 19-year-old girl, Adetutu Okinbaloye by gunmen from her home in Imoru community, Ose Local Government Area of the state.

Gunmen
Gunmen

Recommended articles

“The DPO confirmed that the monarch of the town called to inform him while at the collation centre on Saturday, that three people were attacked in their home by gunmen.

“While two of them escaped, the third person was whisked away,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) gathered that seven armed men broke into the victim’s home and took her away after injuring her aunt, Mrs Alaba Oga.

ADVERTISEMENT

A source in the community said that the abductors had contacted the family and demanded for ₦‎10 million ransom.

The police and local security group, the Amotekun corps, are said to be on the trail of the kidnappers.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Cross River governor- elect extends hands of fellowship to opponents

Cross River governor- elect extends hands of fellowship to opponents

Police warn against breach of peace in Zamfara

Police warn against breach of peace in Zamfara

Tribunal receives 20 NASS election petitions in Oyo

Tribunal receives 20 NASS election petitions in Oyo

Èmi Lọ Kàn: Orji-Uzo Kalu borrows Tinubu's words for Senate President bid

Èmi Lọ Kàn: Orji-Uzo Kalu borrows Tinubu's words for Senate President bid

1 killed, 6 injured in Kenya protests – Police

1 killed, 6 injured in Kenya protests – Police

Tukur Mamu: FG charges terrorist negotiator

Tukur Mamu: FG charges terrorist negotiator

APC’s Abubakar rejects Bauchi governorship election results

APC’s Abubakar rejects Bauchi governorship election results

APC bigwig sets agenda for Jigawa governor-elect

APC bigwig sets agenda for Jigawa governor-elect

Tribal wars in Lagos: Atiku projects Tinubu's admin to mirror Adolf Hitler

Tribal wars in Lagos: Atiku projects Tinubu's admin to mirror Adolf Hitler

Pulse Sports

Present crop of quartermilers are not challenging me enough to retire - Patience George

"Present crop of quartermilers are not challenging me enough to retire" - Patience George

Serie A: Udinese renew 'cornerstone' Isaac Success contract

Serie A: Udinese renew 'cornerstone' Isaac Success contract

Nigeria to play New Zealand and Haiti in April

Nigeria to play New Zealand and Haiti in April

PSV fan bags 40-year stadium ban after attack on Sevilla's goalkeeper

PSV fan bags 40-year stadium ban after attack on Sevilla's goalkeeper

Saudi GP: Max Verstappen unhappy after finishing second to teammate Sergio Perez for the first time in 7 years

Saudi GP: Max Verstappen unhappy after finishing second to teammate Sergio Perez for the first time in 7 years

Super Eagles News: NFF denies sacking coaches, explains Finidi, Shorunmu absence

Super Eagles News: NFF denies sacking coaches, explains Finidi, Shorunmu absence

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Lady hospitalised after crushing siblings to death in Lagos

Lady hospitalised after crushing siblings to d*ath in Lagos

A sad young man

Sex with pastor’s wife has destroyed my life – Ghanaian man cries (video)

South African police officer shot dead while having sex with side chick in the bush

South African police officer shot dead while having sex with side chick in the bush

Man jailed 400 years freed after serving 34 years as review exposes errors

Man jailed 400 years freed after serving 34 years as review exposes fundamental errors