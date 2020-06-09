Ghana has a market-based economy with relatively few policy barriers to trade and investment in comparison with other countries in the African region, and the country is endowed with natural resources.

Ghana's economy was strengthened by a quarter-century of relatively sound management, a competitive business environment, and sustained reductions in poverty levels and these have increased the number of businessmen in the country.

Pulse.com.gh brings to you the 8 wealthiest self-made millionaires in Ghana.

Charles Ampofo

Charles Ampofo is the Chairman and Founder of Kampac Group, which is headquartered in the business hub of Dubai in the United Arab Emirates. The Group engages in various activities and operates Kampac Oil as its primary business. Ampofo is said to have made his fortune through Kampac Oil, an oil and gas firm based in the business hub of Dubai.

Charles Ampofo has created the largest energy city in the world in the Philippines and upon completion, the company will be one of the top 50 oil companies in the Far East. He is a member of the Global Fortune Forum since 2005.

Dr. Kwame Addo Kufuor

Kwame Addo-Kufuor (born 14 July 1940) is a Ghanaian politician and physician. Addo-Kufuor was a member of parliament for Manhyia, and from 2001 to 2007, he was the Minister for Defence under President John Kufuor, his brother. Between June 2008 and 2009, he was Minister for Interior.

In 2017, Addo-Kufuor was appointed by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Social Security and National Insurance Trust, (SSNIT), the state pension fund.

Since April 6, 2017, Dr. Addo-Kufuor has been the Chairman of the SSNIT Board of Trustees. Under his stewardship, Dr. Kwame Addo-Kufuor led the team to turn around SSNIT’s investment portfolio achieving a 5.77% real return in 2017 as against -5.93% in 2016.

This performance was above the external actuarial target of 3.25%. During that same period, the Trust achieved a 26.1% increase in contributions collection.

Ibrahim Mahama

Ibrahim Mahama is a Ghanaian businessman, and the founder of Engineers and Planners, the largest indigenous-owned mining company in West Africa, and the owner of several other businesses in Ghana. He is the younger brother of John Mahama, former President of the Republic of Ghana from 2012 to 2016.

Ibrahim Mahama

Kwame Despite Osei

Osei Kwame Despite is up there with the big guns in terms of richest. He is noted to have a taste for luxurious vehicles and has a great love for exotic cars.

Kwame Despite began his business life as a dealer in music cassettes and other merchandise at Dunkwa Offinso. He is the owner of the Despite Group of companies.

He is noted for collecting luxurious vehicles and has a great love for exotic cars. He recently added the new Brabus, which is a high-performance vehicle for his car collection. The German BRABUS company specializes in Mercedes-Benz, Smart, and Maybach vehicles.

Brabus became the largest Mercedes tuner, other than Mercedes-AMG which became a Daimler-Chrysler affiliate in the 1990s.

Kwame Despite Osei

Kennedy Agyapong

The Ghanaian politician and businessman are inarguably one of the successful businessmen in the country.

His investments in real estate have yielded millions for him. He is believed to be one of the first Ghanaians to own a Rolls Royce.

Kennedy Agyapong

Joseph Siaw Agyapong

Dr. Joseph Agyapong is the CEO of JA Plant Pool, Zoomlion, and Jospong Group. He started his business journey as a dealer in books before starting a printing press before going on to own 32 companies, mainly in oil and gas, mining, construction, and real estate. He is estimated to worth about $300 million.

Patricia Poku-Diaby

She is the CEO of Plot Enterprise Group in Ivory Coast and Ghana which is a cocoa processing company.

Madam Patricia is the richest woman in Ghana is estimated at $17 million. She is the CEO of Plot Enterprise Group in Ivory Coast and Ghana which is a Ghanaian cocoa processing company.

She worked previously in the family business before venturing out to start her own company.

The company has a state-of-the-art grinding facility located in Takoradi which is currently valued at $90 million and processes 32,000 metric tons of cocoa annually into liquor, butter, and cake.

Theresa Oppong

Theresa Oppong is the CEO of Manet Group which is a 100% Ghanaian real estate development holding company, which develops commercial and residential property.

The company is the second-largest in the industry. It was established 18 years ago and has risen to the ranks to be listed among the top 20 companies in the country. Placing her as the second richest woman in the country.

Her net worth is estimated at $5.9 million. Among the group of companies are Manet Housing, a real estate development firm, Manet Paradise, a three-star hotel resort, Manet Construction a civil engineering company, and Manet Towers.