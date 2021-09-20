Get a free brand new S-Class when you own a unit of Africa's best condominumum - LucreziaBySujimoto

The 100% audacious construction company is handing out keys to brand new Mercedes Benz S-Class; a uber-luxurious car which combines quality interior, mega power, advanced driving options, unrivalled comfort and impeccable finishing, as complimentary gifts to residents of the Lucrezia, the most sophisticated building in Africa.

Nestled in Banana Island, Nigeria’s most extravagant and expensive neighborhood which is at par with the 8th Arrondissement in Paris, St. John’s Wood in London, Emirates Hills in Dubai and Upper East Side in New York; the Lucrezia comprises exclusive maisonettes and prestigious penthouses, immersed with world class amenities and features, first-of-its-kind in Africa.

The ultra-luxurious edifice undoubtedly holds the trump card of architecture, location and lifestyle, standing out as the tallest residential building in Banana Island - a private estate with the highest concentration of high net-worth individuals and billionaires in Africa.

Currently in the intermediate stage of construction, the 68 meters high condominium, which is the brainchild of Sujimoto Construction - Nigeria’s prominent luxury real estate company, is set to redefine luxury living in Africa and is poised to be the best and most sophisticated condominium in Africa.

The 15 floor residential building embodies luxury, sophistication, opulence and extravagance right from its Glass Reinforced Concrete façade- a first in Africa, to its mesmerizing interiors.

CEO of Sujimoto, Sijibomi Ogundele, made his intention for the stupefying project known in a recent interview.

"I've been to the best buildings in Africa and other parts of the world and our intention with the Lucrezia is to build a symbol of pristine extravagance that does not only compete locally but also stands tall among the best buildings in the world."

True to his words, the Lucrezia doesn’t fall short of his ambition. From foundation to chandelier, the Lucrezia is a masterpiece of architectural ingenuity.

It comes loaded with a Virtual Golf Bar where you can play on over 2500 courses worldwide; door technology by Oikos - the Rolls Royce of door automation; an IMAX cinema for an immersive experience; a private elevator; personalized concierge services; an indoor swimming pool; world-class gym for fitness enthusiasts; interactive lobby to conduct all business, full home automation which allows you control the lights, blinds, security, utilities, music systems, alarm, TVs and every other entertainment device in your home from the touch of a button; electric car charging stations; Dornbracht and Kohler kitchens; crèche for future leaders; private salon for male and female grooming; fine marble flooring; super high ceilings; flawless Calacatta marbled kitchen tops; and several amazing features that are sure to excite luxury aficionados.

The triple storey penthouse includes a lower level with an open concept dining room, living room, kitchen, and lounge, a 180 degrees penthouse terrace.

The second level will contain 4 bedrooms including the master suite, a Private office/library for business and educational activities.

The rooftop level will have the gym, golf garden, a highly secured private elevator, a stress relieving sauna experience, private jacuzzi to give a therapeutic experience, fully furnished private cinema room with premium leather seats and soundproof walls that will afford you the luxury of watching the latest blockbusters at your convenience.

Every corner of this luxurious penthouse epitomizes and elevates you into a life of luxury in the sky.

Residents of the penthouse will enjoy amenities such as a 400 sqm golf garden, the first of its kind in the whole of Africa, Sound System by Bang & Olufsen, Private pool in the sky, a 2-year free service of a personal butler, a monster Michelin star Chef, master bathroom sanitary wares by the world-renowned Zaha Hadid and Villeroy & Boch, without forgetting to note that all the bathrooms come with a 32’ TV; elegant staircase with the 8m long 100% Crystal Swarovski chandeliers, cozy evenings on a balcony that can host up to 200 people and several jaw-dropping features.

The penthouse termed to become the most alluring penthouse in Africa comes with the sophisticated kitchen appliances from the revolutionary home appliances brand: Gaggenau, the iconic and timeless Sub-Zero full-size food preservation system, wet and dry kitchen which comes with an in-built refrigerated cold room just like that of Kim Kardashian’s luxury home in Hidden Hills, California, exquisite ultra-modern bathroom fittings by Maison Valentina, not 2 but 10 private parking lots and a 3 bedroom maid’s apartment of approximately 100sqm will also be sitting at the 12th floor in the sky.

The architectural ingenuity of the Lucrezia, gives credence to the famous and disruptive line of Sijibomi, "owning a piece of The LucreziaBySujimoto is not a right but, a privilege!"

With a truckload of never-before-seen luxurious additions and future forward innovations, it is crystal clear that the LucreziaBySujimoto is the apex of luxury living in Africa.

Set to be completed by first quarter 2022, the Lucrezia project is already selling out with the speed of light and has a clientele of both luxury seekers and savvy investors seeking to secure an impressive return on investment.